Pine Bluff’s Shelit, Lerwick earn all-state recognition
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs junior guard Jaden Shelit was named to the Wyoming Coaches Association’s All-Class 2A basketball team for the second consecutive season.
She averaged 13.9 points per game to help the Lady Hornets finish the season with a 12-12 record and a fifth-place finish at the state tournament. Entering state, Shelit was averaging 5.1 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists per game.
Pine Bluffs sophomore Stu Lerwick was named to the Class 2A boys all-state team for the first time Monday. He averaged 14.3 points per game to help the Hornets go 13-11 and finish fourth at state.
Lerwick averaged 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals per game entering the state tourney.
Both Shelit and Lerwick were voted onto the All-Southeast Quadrant teams.
Shelit was joined on the girls all-quadrant team by teammates Abby Gray, Andrea Reifschneider and Shelby Thurin.
Pine Bluffs had Collin Jessen, Dalton Schaefer, Ty Sweeter and Reed Thompson named to the boys all-quadrant squad.
Cheyenne athletes earn all-state track honorsCHEYENNE – State runner-up Cheyenne Central had six athletes named to the Wyoming Coaches Association girls all-state indoor track and field team.
All-state awards go to the athletes who finish in the top two of an individual event, or are part of a winning relay team.
Sydney Morrell – who won state championships in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs – earned all-state honors for the second time. Katie Thomson was state runner-up in long jump.
The Lady Indians’ winning 4x800 relay team of Emily Taper, Lauren Clarke, Emma Hoffmeister and Sydni Sawyer also earned all-state honors.
Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris earned an all-state nod for winning the 55-meter dash.
Cheyenne South senior Caydince Groth was an all-stater for winning the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
