Central at Sheridan
Records: Central (7-3) at Sheridan (10-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Homer Scott Field, Sheridan
Last week: Central beat Thunder Basin, 41-10; Sheridan beat Laramie, 52-27.
Last meeting: Sheridan won 24-21 on Aug. 26 in Sheridan.
Facts: Sheridan senior running back Colson Coon was named Wyoming’s football player of the year by Gatorade last season. He currently leads Class 4A in rushing average at 143 yards per game. His 24 rushing touchdowns are also seven more than the players with the second-most rushing scores. While limiting Coon is key, Central coach Mike Apodaca said it is possible to get too wrapped up in trying to stop him. “He’s a really good football player, but he will be the first to tell you he can’t do it without the other 10 guys on the field,” Apodaca said. “We have to be better at one-on-one matchups. They do a great job of being unselfish. When it’s someone else’s time to shine, they take advantage of it. So our players have to focus on their 1/11 of the field.” ... Central senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett ranks third in 4A in all-purpose average at 243.7 yards per game. His 69.9% completion percentage is best in the state.
Natrona at East
Records: Natrona County (8-2) at Cheyenne East (9-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults and $3 for students. Previous season passes are not valid because this is a Wyoming High School Activities Association postseason event.
Twitter: @jjohnke
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Natrona beat Campbell County, 63-6; East beat Rock Springs, 49-24.
Last meeting: East won 33-7 on Sept. 2 in Casper.
Facts: Mustangs quarterback Wyatt Powell is the second-leading rusher in Class 4A, checking in at 123.1 yards per game. He also has rushed for 17 touchdowns and thrown for 10 more. ... Running back Mason Weickum averages 101.9 yards per game and has found the end zone 11 times, giving Natrona a formidable one-two punch. “Their run game is pretty darned good,” East coach Chad Goff said. “You have to make sure you’re playing assignment football. You can’t 100% sell out against anything. Their line has improved, and they’re doing a pretty good job. You don’t see too many turnovers anymore. They have cleaned a lot of stuff up.” ... Half of Natrona’s 12 turnovers came in their Week 1 loss to East. ... The Thunderbirds lead 4A in scoring offense (47.5 points per game), while Natrona is tops in scoring defense (11.6 ppg). East’s 434 yards per game is second-best in the state, while Natrona leads 4A in total defense at an average of 212 yards.
Rocky Mountain at Pine Bluffs
Records: Rocky Mountain (7-2 overall) at Pine Bluffs (9-0)
Kickoff: 4 tonight at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Admission: $5 for adults and $3 for students. Previous season passes are not valid because this is a Wyoming High School Activities Association postseason event.
Last week: Rocky Mountain beat Southeast, 65-19; Pine Bluffs beat Big Piney, 45-16.
Last meeting: Rocky Mountain won 30-24 on Nov. 5, 2021, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Defense led the way for Pine Bluffs last week in its quarterfinal victory over Big Piney. The Punchers’ only two touchdowns came off two kickoff returns. Their offense, however, mustered next to nothing. The punchers recorded just 36 yards of total offense in the game and picked up only four first downs. “We didn’t tackle very well on those two kick returns,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “The last few days, we have been working on keeping the ball in front, tackling and making high school kids put drives together.” ... Pine Bluffs faces a foe they are all too familiar with this weekend. The Hornets take on Rocky Mountain in their semifinal matchup tonight – the team that ended their season just a year prior. However, the team has moved on from that loss and is ready to play, Gray said. They will have a tall task with Rocky Mountain quarterback Carson Weber, who is a dynamic player in both the running game and passing game. “We have to tackle their quarterback,” Gray said. “He is so big, athletic and fast. He makes plays all the time.”
– By Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports