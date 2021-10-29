Central at Sheridan
Records: Cheyenne Central (2-7) at Sheridan (8-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Homer Scott Field, Sheridan
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Central beat Laramie, 58-13; Sheridan won at Thunder Basin, 28-20.
Last meeting: Sheridan won 31-20 on Sept. 10 in Cheyenne.
Facts: Fourth-year Central coach Mike Apodaca said his team is much different than the one that kept the game close with the then-No. 1-ranked Broncs. First and foremost, is the fact the Indians have settled on a quarterback after splitting time behind center with junior Keagan Bartlett and senior Nathanial Talich. “(Bartlett) kind of took over that game a bit, and that’s when we decided to roll with him,” Apodaca said. “We’ve established our identity since that game.” ... Bartlett is No. 1 in the state in rushing average at 127.7 yards per game. His 15 rushing touchdowns are also the most in 4A. He is seventh in passing average (100.2 ypg). ... The Indians rolled up 422 yards of total offense during last week’s win over Laramie that earned them a playoff berth. It was Central’s first game this season without a turnover. “That was the most complete game we played all season,” Apodaca said. “We were good on offense and defense, and took care of the ball.” ... Apodaca describes Sheridan at a disciplined football team. “They’re so darn clean in what they do, and they play with such great effort,” he said. “You watch them on video, and they almost look the same year after year. They have a really good group of kids. We have to match their intensity and play clean football.” ... Central senior linebacker Eli Castillo is second in 4A in defensive points per game (17.1), while junior safety Richard Prescott is ninth (13.4).
Campbell County at East
Records: Campbell County (4-5) at Cheyenne East (7-2)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for children
Twitter: @jjohnke
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Campbell County won at Kelly Walsh, 33-6; East lost to Rock Springs, 31-15.
Last meeting: East won 27-21 on Sept. 10 in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Thunderbirds needed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Campbell County earlier this season. East coach Chad Goff expects a similar battle tonight. “All us coaches knew we were going to have our hands full in that game because that (Campbell County) roster is filled with big kids who have been starting on varsity for two or three years,” Goff said. “It can be hard to convince high school kids you’re going to have your hands full with a team that hasn’t been good for a while. I think they know better now.” ... The Camels are tied with Kelly Walsh for the third-best rushing offense in Class 4A at 207 yards per game. They are sixth in total offense at 319 yards per contest. ... East ranks second in the state in total offense (374 ypg) and is fourth in scoring offense (32.4 points per game). ... Campbell County is fifth in total defense (282 ypg), while East is sixth (292 ypg). ... East struggled with protection and ended up with a handful of negative-yardage plays starting midway through the second quarter of last week’s loss to top-ranked Rock Springs. “You have to find the good in things sometimes, and there’s a lot of good film there that will help us improve as coaches,” Goff said. “That isn’t all on the kids; we made mistakes as coaches, too. It showed what we need to get better at.”
Riverside at Pine Bluffs
Records: Riverside (4-4) at Pine Bluffs (8-0)
Kickoff: 2 p.m. today at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Twitter: @rmunoz307
Last week: Riverside lost to Shoshoni, 46-12; Pine Bluffs beat Moorcroft, 66-0.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 30-0 on Sept. 2 in Riverside.
Facts: Although Pine Bluffs defeated Riverside 30-0 in week one, the Hornets know this is a different team than it saw then. “Riverside is much better than they were,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “They run the ball a lot better, throw it a lot more and tackle better. They had a brand new coach, and he’s starting to establish the culture there.” … Riverside’s fourth-ranked defense (261.4 ypg) could present challenges for the Hornets’ second-ranked offense (408.5 ypg). Pine Bluffs also holds the top scoring offense in the state (47.1 ppg). … Pine Bluffs hasn’t seemed to skip a beat this season, outscoring its opponents 377-64. It’s a credit to the preparation the team puts in, Gray said. “It’s their ability to come ready to work,” the coach said. “We have a lot of guys who aren’t worried about stats; the only stat they’re worried about is winning. They just want to win, and you can do a lot of different things when you have a group like that.” … Hornets quarterback Stu Lerwick continues to pace the classification in passing (218.1 ypg), while the Hornets have three players sitting in the top 10 in receiving. … Riverside’s Dylan Alexander is third in the state in defensive points (24.4) and leads the state in tackles for loss with 14. … “We know we’re going to have to play hard to advance,” Gray said.
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports