CHEYENNE—Laramie didn’t win the most events at Saturday morning’s Cheyenne Invitational boys swimming and diving meet.

Instead of a few standout performances, it was depth that propelled the Plainsmen to the top of the team standings. Laramie finished with 462.5 points, while runner-up Cheyenne Central had 384.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus