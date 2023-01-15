CHEYENNE—Laramie didn’t win the most events at Saturday morning’s Cheyenne Invitational boys swimming and diving meet.
Instead of a few standout performances, it was depth that propelled the Plainsmen to the top of the team standings. Laramie finished with 462.5 points, while runner-up Cheyenne Central had 384.
Laramie’s lone individual victory came from Ronan Robinson, who scored 460.95 points on the 1-meter springboard. The Plainsmen also had the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams touch the wall first.
Senior Garrett Rees anchored both of those relays. He also placed second in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, finishing the 50 in 22.47 seconds and the 100 in 49.98. Both of those were season-bests but behind Rock Springs’ John Spicer.
“I’m getting closer to my all-time bests, and having John Spicer swimming right next to me always makes me swim faster,” Rees said. “He’s such a great competitor. I talk a bit of smack to him, and he always laughs it off. He’s the guy to beat right now.”
Relays were the biggest testament to the Plainsmen’s depth Saturday.
Not only did they have the winning 200 free team, they had the fifth- and eighth-place finishers. In the 400 free relay, they had the winning squad and runner-up. They were second and fifth in the 200 medley relay to start the meet.
“We all understand our roles, and we go out there and do our best to do them,” Rees said.
Laramie also got runner-up finishes from Loden Ewers (200 and 500 freestyles), Kevin Montez (100 butterfly), Kody Mathill (100 backstroke) and Kyle Morton (100 breaststroke).
Central had more wins than any squad. Senior Ethan Merrill took top honors in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. He also was part of the Indians’ winning 200 medley relay quartet. Central’s final win came from senior Aaron Hood in the 100 back.
Merrill was happy with his meet, which he described as a rebound from a disappointing trip to Casper on Jan. 6.
“A week ago at Kelly Walsh, I was really worried about my time and ended up not doing super great,” Merrill said. “Here, I focused on going out and swimming a good race and beating the people next to me, and I ended up three seconds faster than I was last week.
“I just need to focus more on the effort than the time. If I compete hard, the time will take care of itself.”
Cheyenne South junior Caleb Brewer touched the wall in the 100 butterfly (55.26) and was second in the 200 IM (2:07.49). He would have liked to have gone faster Saturday but is trying to keep the big picture in mind.
“I’m pretty tired and sore from practice, so I did pretty good for how I’m feeling,” Brewer said. “This is a really hard part of the season when it comes to training, so you just have to do your best. I’m reminding myself it doesn’t matter how I do now, it’s how I do at the end of the season.”
Cheyenne East didn’t have any individual top five finishes but had junior Quin Kincheloe earn the first state qualifications of his career in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Sophomore Cam Kulze also added the 100 free to his list of state qualifications.
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
CHEYENNE INVITATIONAL
at Cheyenne East Natatorium
Team Scores
1. Laramie 462.5; 2. Cheyenne Central 384; 3. Green River 290; 4. Kelly Walsh 207; 5. Rock Springs 203; 6. Cheyenne South 183; 7. Cheyenne East 160; 8. Campbell County 145; 9. Thunder Basin 94.5.
All distances in yards
200 medley relay: 1. Central (Hood, Merrill, Cunningham, Doering) 1:45.37; 2. Laramie (Mathill, Morton, Stakes, Liu) 1:46.12; 3. Kelly Walsh 1:47.97; 4. South (Moore, Crouch, Brewer, M. Constantino) 1:48.32; 5. Laramie (D. Lam, Taff, Montez, Parker) 1:51.89; 6. Green River 1:53.11; 7. Campbell County 1:55.29; 8. East (Goertel, Ruff, Kulze, Audley) 1:56.79.
200 freestyle: 1. Young, Green River, 1:50.33; 2. Ewers, Laramie, 1:52.14; 3. Doering, Central, 1:53.62; 4. M. Constantino, South, 1:53.97; 5. Fenderson, Campbell County, 1:53.97; 6. T. Lam, Laramie, 1:56.30; 7. Montez, Laramie, 1:59.85; 8. Stakes, Laramie, 2:00.01.
200 individual medley: 1. Merrill, Central, 2:05.88; 2. Brewer, South, 2:07.49; 3. Morton, Laramie, 2:07.72; 4. Stakes, Laramie, 2:11.00; 5. Taff, Laramie, 2:13.73; 6. Fischer, Green River, 2:13.81; 7. Lebsock, Kelly Walsh, 2:14.95; 8. Pedersen, Rock Springs, 2:19.12.
50 freestyle: 1. Spicer, Rock Springs, 22.40; 2. Rees, Laramie, 22.47; 3. Seiloff, Rock Springs, 23.39; 4. Smith, Thunder Basin, 24.13; 5. Pollick, Thunder Basin, 24.40; 6. Moore, South, 24.41; 7. Norton, Central, 24.52; 8. Kulze, East, 24.63.
1-meter diving: 1. Robinson, Laramie, 460.95; 2. Dalton, Central, 431.70; 3. Emmons, Central, 427.70; 4. Kight, Green River, 371.25; 5. Gailey, Green River, 365.05; 6. Kirts, Green River, 360.80; 7. Etchepare, Central, 332.70; 8. St. Jean, Centra, 283.55.
100 butterfly: 1. Brewer, South, 55.26; 2. Montez, Laramie, 58.10; 3. M. Constantino, South, 58.18; 4. Reading, Green River, 58.26; 5. Mathill, Laramie, 58.49; 6. Stakes, Laramie, 58.68; 7. Hood, Central, 59.81; 8. Lebsock, Kelly Walsh, 59.86.
100 freestyle: 1. Spicer, Rock Springs, 48.91; 2. Rees, Laramie, 49.98; 3. Seiloff, Rock Springs, 52.10; 4. T. Lam, Laramie, 52.71; 5. Fischer, Green River, 52.71; 6. Kulze, East, 53.53; 7. Hines, Kelly Walsh, 53.60; 8. Norton, Central, 53.79.
500 freestyle: 1. Young, Green River, 4:57.30; 2. Ewers, Laramie, 5:02.65; 3. Doering, Central, 5:15.99; 4. Fenderson, Campbell County, 5:16.23; 5. Stakes, Laramie, 5:18.05; 6. Gilmore, Green River, 5:25.17; 7. Smith, Thunder Basin, 5:32.44; 8. Stakes, Laramie, 5:32.57.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Laramie (Liu, T. Lam, Stakes, Rees) 1:34.00; 2. Rock Springs 1:37.33; 3. Central (Norton, Reckling, Young, Doering) 1:39.02; 4. East (Kincheloe, Audley, Ruff, Kulze) 1:39.12; 5. Laramie (Parker, Montez, Stakes, Ewers) 1:41.61; 6. Green River 1:42.28; 7. Kelly Walsh 1:43.37; 8. Laramie (Crandall-Hutt, Ortega-Leyba, Greene, D. Lam) 1:46.26.
100 backstroke: 1. Hood, Central, 57.50; 2. Mathill, Laramie, 59.63; 3. Moore, South, 1:00.99; 4. Stakes, Laramie, 1:01.19; 5. Cunningham, Central, 1:02.03; 6. Hines, Kelly Walsh, 1:02.49; 7. Rogers, Kelly Walsh, 1:05.87; 8. Goertel, East, 1:06.50.
100 breaststroke: 1. Merrill, Central, 1:04.24; 2. Morton, Laramie, 1:05.65; 3. Taff, Laramie, 1:07.89; 4. Runyan, Central, 1:08.18; 5. Reading, Green River, 1:11.00; 6. Ruff, East, 1:11.70; 7. Smith, Kelly Walsh, 1:13.07; 8. Thompson, Rock Springs, 1:13.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Laramie (Anderson, T. Lam, Mathill, Rees) 3:25.82; 2. Laramie (Ewers, Stakes, Taff, Morton) 3:31.84; 3. Central (Norton, Cunningham, Hood, Merrill) 3:32.46; 4. Green River 3:3.34; 5. Rock Springs 3:33.99; 6. Kelly Walsh 3:38.80; 7. Campbell County 3:47.22; 8. South (Brewer, Lemmons, Crouch, M. Constantino) 3:48.84.