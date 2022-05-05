LARAMIE – The defenses bent but didn’t break for nearly the entire soccer match in the late afternoon Wednesday when the visiting Cheyenne Central girls took on Laramie.
Overall shots, including those on goal, were far and few between on a soggy and chilly field for a 1-0 Laramie win during the Lady Plainsmen’s final home game of the season at Deti Stadium.
Laramie (11-3 overall, 8-3 Class 4A East Conference) finally broke the scoreless tie in the 71st minute when sophomore Mia Wallhead was in the right place at the right time. Her initial shot on goal was rejected by Central junior goalkeeper Gracie Osterland, but the rebound went right back to Wallhead, who made her second attempt count.
“Definitely a resilient performance (Wednesday) from the team,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “We had some shakeups and some injuries that really could’ve affected us, but they didn’t let it stop them. There were not a ton of shots on goal, but we made one on frame count. We are happy we got out of it with a win.”
One of those shakeups in the lineup Tydings referred to was when sophomore Sienna Osborne entered the contest to replace starting keeper Mckenna Barham. Barham left the game after a collision in the 42nd minute and had an ice pack applied to her face shortly afterwards.
“I was nervous, but I need to do whatever I can to help my team,” said Osborne, who made Laramie’s only save late in the game to preserve the win. “If that’s being in goal, then you need to step up and do that. (The defense) really stepped up and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Osterland made five saves on Laramie’s six shots on frame, with four of those coming in the final 15 minutes.
The first half – played in a steady rain – featured two shots for Central (3-8-2, 3-6-2) and three for Laramie, with one of those on frame.
Neither team recorded a shot in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Central finished with four overall shots. Each team also only had one set play from the corner: Laramie in the first half; Central in the second.
“We’ve gotten better every game and progressed throughout the season,” Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “We just continue to be better and (Wednesday) we worked on some things. Since we have regionals next week, we have to start making adjustments and recognize that we can be in certain situations at certain times.
“We played within what we needed and are trying to improve as a group and as a unit.”
LARAMIE 1, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: Laramie; Wallhead (unassisted), 71
Shots: Central 4, Laramie 8. Shots on goal: Central 1, Laramie 6. Saves: Central 5 (Osterland), Laramie 1 (S. Osborne)
Corner kicks: Central 1, Laramie 1. Offsides: none. Fouls: Central 2, Laramie 2