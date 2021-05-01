CHEYENNE – The vast majority of Cheyenne Central boys soccer players wore shocked expressions on their faces as they gathered their belongings from the bench area Friday evening.
It’s understandable considering the figurative gut punch that had been delivered to them mere minutes earlier.
Sheridan freshman midfielder Dane Steel converted a penalty kick in the 80th minute to help No. 4-ranked Sheridan leave Riske Field with a 3-2 victory over the third-ranked Indians.
The Broncs (9-2 overall, 8-1 Class 4A East Conference) were awarded the penalty kick when a Central defender was whistled for fouling Steel from behind inside the penalty area. Steel stepped to the spot and blasted a shot into the middle of the goal as Indians senior goalkeeper Mathew English moved to his right.
“It was ugly, venom of death at the end,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “You just regret that a penalty kick was the divider instead of a good play from the field during overtime.”
The ending was a difficult finish to a fairly evenly played match. Sheridan put 11 of its 16 shots on goal, and Central getting eight of its 12 shots on frame.
The Broncs took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when Steel slipped a pass through Central’s defense to Colson Coon, who converted a shot to the far post from the right side.
The Indians (5-4, 5-4) answered that score in the 22nd. Senior midfielder Brady Barrett took a pass from Sam Shumway and blasted a left-footed strike just under the crossbar to knot the score 1-1.
“Whenever you have the ball laid off to you on the top of the box, you have to look to shoot,” Barrett said. “I had one guy rushing at me, so I took a touch to the left to give myself a little more space and hit it.”
Sheridan regained the lead in the 34th. Frank Sinclair gathered a free kick inside the box and tried to turn and get a shot off, but couldn’t because an Indians’ defender was on his back. Sinclair flocked the ball out to the left side to Coon who sent a low, lefty shot between English and the near post for a 2-1 advantage.
It didn’t take Central long to draw level.
Freshman midfielder Samuel Lucas Smith played a ball to the middle of the field to senior Marvin Reza, who chipped a shot over Sheridan keeper Chris Larson’s head to even the score 2-2 in the 36th minute.
“We were balanced beyond what we’ve been all season, and did a good job of answering their goals with goals of our own on some beautiful finishes,” Denisson added. “Everyone played the game off each other as a proud unit and a club that realizes how well it played.
“… Our defense learned to play better within its unit. We were low on experienced guys in the defense, but they played well. There’s some real positives we can take away from this game.”
The Indians host Campbell County at noon today at Riske Field.
“I know there are some guys who are really hurting in that locker room,” Denisson said. “We’ve got some injuries, but losing the way we did also hurts.
“We can’t get too low about this loss and have it impact us (today).”
SHERIDAN 3, CENTRAL 2
Goals: Sheridan, Coon (D. Steel), 17. Central, Barrett (Shumway), 22. Sheridan, Coon (Sinclair), 34. Central, Reza (S.L. Smith), 36. Sheridan, D. Steel (penalty kick), 80.
Shots: Sheridan 16, Central 12. Shots on goal: Sheridan 11, Central 8. Saves: Sheridan 6 (Chr. Larson); Central 8 (English).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 1, Central 1. Offsides: Sheridan 0, Central 1. Fouls: Sheridan 9, Central 8. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (Ketner, 51. Rabon, 78.); Central 1 (Patterson, 57.).