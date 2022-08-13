Schools not listed here did not provide information to WyoSports. Please email sports@wyosports.net to have your information included in future listings.
HIGH SCHOOLS
All athletes must have a physical dated after May 1, 2022 in order to participate in practice. Athletes without completed physicals will not be allowed to practice.
Cheyenne Central
All families should visit central.rschoolteams.com and fill out the online activity registration form. Families can upload physical and sign registration forms on that website. Those forms must be filled out before athletes can practice.
Football: Practice started Aug. 8.
Golf: Practice started Aug. 8.
Tennis: Practice started Aug. 8.
Cross-country: The first practice starts at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Runners should meet in the parking lot on the west side of Central High.
Girls swimming and diving: The first practice will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 in the Central natatorium. There is a second practice starting at 3 p.m. the same day. Athletes must bring a swimsuit, cap, goggles and towel.
Volleyball: The first practice starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 in the Central Fieldhouse. Sophomores, juniors and seniors also will have a second practice starting at 4 p.m. the same day.
Cheyenne East
Fall sports registration also can be completed by using the Athletic Registration tab at www.cheyenneeastathletics.com.
Football: Practice started Aug. 8.
Golf: Practice started Aug. 8.
Tennis: Practice started Aug. 8.
Cross-country: The first practice starts at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Brimmer Park, 3056 Windmill Road.
Girls swimming and diving: The first practice starts at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 in the East High natatorium. There also will be a second practice starting at 3:15 p.m. the same day.
Volleyball: The first practice runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in the East main gym. Athletes should bring a sack lunch.
Cheyenne South
All families should visit www.cheyennesouthbison.com and fill out the online activity registration form. Families can upload physical and sign registration forms on that website. Those forms must be filled out before athletes can practice.
Football: Practice started Aug. 8.
Golf: Practice started Aug. 8.
Tennis: Practice started Aug. 8.
Cross-country: The first practice is Monday. Aug. 15.
Girls swimming and diving: The first practice starts at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the South natatorium. There will be a second practice from 3-5 p.m. the same day.
Volleyball: The first practice starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the South main gym. There will be a second practice at noon the same day.