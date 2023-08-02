HIGH SCHOOLS
All athletes must have a sports physical dated after May 1, 2023, in order to participate in practice. Athletes without completed physicals will not be allowed to practice.
Cheyenne Central
All families should visit cheyennecentralathletics.org and fill out the online activity registration form. Families can upload completed sports physicals and sign registration forms there. Those forms must be completed and submitted before athletes can practice.
Cross-country: Practice starts at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the parking lot on the west side of Central High.
Football: The first practice starts at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Players should meet in the Central Fieldhouse. They will need a mouthpiece, cleats and football girdle.
Girls swimming and diving: Practice starts at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in the Central natatorium. A second practice starts at 3 p.m. the same day. Athletes should have swimsuit, cap, goggles and a towel.
If the Central pool in unavailable due to construction, an alternate schedule will be sent out via the Remind app and on social media.
Golf: The first practice starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Airport Golf Club. Players should have golf clubs, balls, collared shirt, and golf or tennis shoes.
Tennis: The first practice starts at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the tennis courts between Central High and McCormick Junior High. A second practice will be held 4-6 p.m. that same day. Players should bring tennis racket and water.
Volleyball: Practice for sophomores, juniors and seniors runs 3-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the Central Fieldhouse. Incoming freshmen will practice 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Cheyenne East
IMPACT baseline concussion testing for all fall sports is scheduled for today, Aug. 2 at East High. Football will have testing at 3 p.m. Volleyball and golf will test at 4 p.m. Girls swimming and diving and tennis will test at 5 p.m. Cheer, dance and cross-country will test at 6 p.m.
A mandatory parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the East High performance hall. Coaches from all fall sports will be on hand to distribute team handbooks, schedules and more.
Additional information can be found at cheyenneeastathletics.com.
Cross-country: Practice starts at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Brimmer Park west of East High.
Football: The first practice is slated for 7-9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Okie Blanchard Stadium. The second practice that day will run 1-3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming and diving: The first practice is 7-9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the East High natatorium. The second practice that day runs 3:15-5:30 p.m.
Golf: Practice starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course.
Tennis: Practice runs from 8-10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the East High tennis courts.
Volleyball: The first practice for freshmen runs 8-10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will practice 3:30-6 p.m. that day. All practices will take place in East’s main gym.
Cheyenne South
All families should visit south.rschoolteams.com and fill out the online activity registration form. Families can upload completed sports physicals and sign registration forms on that site. Hard copies of sports physicals dated after May 1, 2023, still need to be turned into the athletic office. All athletes must have a completed sports physical in order to practice.
Preseason IMPACT baseline concussion testing for all incoming seventh-, ninth- and 11th-graders — and those new to Laramie County School District 1 — will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 in the South computer lab. Football tests at 3 p.m. Volleyball and golf will test at 4 p.m. Cross-country and tennis will test at 5 p.m. Dance and cross-country will start at 6 p.m.
Cross-country: The first practice starts at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the parking lot on the west side of South High.
Football: The first practice starts at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Players should meet in the varsity locker room on the west side of Bison Stadium. They should have a mouthpiece, cleats and football girdle. A second practice starts at 4:30 p.m. that same day.
Girls swimming and diving: The first practice starts at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the South natatorium. There is a second practice at 3 p.m. the same day. Athletes must have a swimsuit, cap, goggles and a towel.
Golf: Practice starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway. A second practice starts at 4 p.m. that same day. Players will need clubs, balls, a collard shirt, and golf or tennis shoes.
Tennis: The first practice starts at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the South High tennis courts. All players should bring a racket and water.
Volleyball: The first practice starts at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the South gym. A second practice starts at 10 a.m. that same day.
JUNIOR HIGHS
Carey
A parent night will be held 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Carey cafeteria.
Cross-country: Practice starts at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Football: Practice for eighth-graders runs 8-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Seventh-graders practice 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 14.
Volleyball: Seventh-graders start practice at 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Eighth-graders will practice 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Johnson
Johnson athletes should register at south-ar.rschooltoday.com. Physical and insurance information can be entered during the registration process.
Johnson will have IMPACT baseline concussion testing Friday, Aug. 4 in the Cheyenne South High computer lab. Football players will test at 3 p.m. Volleyball tests at 4 p.m. Cross-country and makeup tests go at 5 p.m.
A parent meeting will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Johnson. Participants should enter through the gym doors. This will be an opportunity for athletes and parents to meet coaches and get information about expectations.
Cross-country: Practice starts at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, outside the gym doors.
Football: Practice starts at 8 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14. Athletes should bring shorts, cleats and water bottles.
Volleyball: Practice starts at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14 in Johnson’s main gym.
McCormick
Fall sports registration can be completed under the athletics tab at mccormick.laramie1.org. Athletes must have a completed sports physical dated after May 1, 2023, proof of insurance and a completed code of conduct. All of those things can be taken care of on the McCormick website.
Parent night for cross-country, cheer, football and volleyball will be 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 9 in the McCormick cafeteria.
Practice will start Monday, Aug. 14. Times will be released as soon as they are finalized.
