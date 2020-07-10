Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 309, 310, 311, 312, AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313 IN NEBRASKA. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 309, AND 310 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. * WIND...WESTERLY 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. WIND PRONE AREAS COULD SEE HIGHER GUSTS. WESTERLY WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH IN THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * HUMIDITY...5 TO 11 PERCENT. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&