Brinkley Lewis

Brinkley Lewis

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central senior diver Brinkley Lewis knew exactly where she wanted to continue her swimming career. The University of Wyoming was always her first choice, and she never truly considered anywhere else.

On Wednesday, in the Central commons, Lewis made that dream a reality and signed to compete with the Cowgirls starting this fall.


