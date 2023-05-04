CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central senior diver Brinkley Lewis knew exactly where she wanted to continue her swimming career. The University of Wyoming was always her first choice, and she never truly considered anywhere else.
On Wednesday, in the Central commons, Lewis made that dream a reality and signed to compete with the Cowgirls starting this fall.
“I’m super excited to start,” Lewis said. “I’m nervous, of course, but I think it will be really cool to start a new chapter.”
Even though she knew where she was going, reality did not quite set in until she was getting ready Wednesday morning. She has a poster of the 2017 swim and dive team from UW, and when she looked at it, she realized that she would get to be on that same team soon.
“I really only wanted to hear from UW,” Lewis said. “When I finally did, it was kind of a big relief. Even if I hadn’t dove, I would have still wanted to go there. It was just a bonus.”
Despite knowing where she wanted to go, Lewis said she was still unsure of whether she wanted to continue competing in college. But during her senior season, she finally realized that she wanted to pursue diving at the collegiate level.
UW will be getting one of the most accomplished divers in the state of Wyoming from this past season. In November, Lewis won the girls 1-meter diving competition at the Class 4A state meet with a final score of 427.75 — just over 32 points more than second place.
“She just was relentless,” Central diving coach Talan Premier said. “She is an amazing competitor and teammate. I was telling her future coach that he is getting one of the most loyal teammates that you could ask for.”
Lewis said she plans to study pre-pharmacy at UW, but may change it to something else down the line.
Prince signs to swim at Southern Virginia
Competing in college sports wasn’t something that was originally on the table for Central senior Andie Prince, because of the commitment collegiate athletics make.
That sentiment changed during Prince’s senior season, as she started to shave seconds off her times. At that point, she realized that she wasn’t ready to give up on swimming.
On Wednesday, Prince made things official by signing with NCAA Division III Southern Virginia University, a small private college in Bunea Vista, Virginia.
“Just seeing the progress, to me, this was something I wanted to keep doing,” Prince said. “I want to see my results and I feel like I have more potential.”
Her only other visit was to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where Prince said she was all but certain she was going to sign. Two weeks before she was set to sign, her parents told her they were going to check out Southern Virginia University.
From then on, Prince was hooked.
“I went there, and I just loved it,” she said. “I loved the team, and it was beautiful. It is not easy to be recruited and pick where you want to go. But, when you know you know.”
Prince is coming off a successful 2022 season. At the state meet in November, she placed fourth in both the 100-yard fly and 200 individual medley. She is moving on to join a relatively new swimming program that got its start in 2019, but has already found success.
“She was a great leader on our team,” Central coach Josh Bott said. “It was great to have somebody there that wanted to be there each day, and to have such a great student who could represent our community the way she has.”
Prince plans to study nursing at Southern Virginia, and is also hoping to minor in Spanish.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.