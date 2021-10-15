CHEYENNE – Lydia Looby learned at a young age that as much as any other sport, volleyball is a game of mistakes.
Grasping that understanding early and carrying it with her through her playing days has allowed Looby to excel on the court the past two seasons as Cheyenne Central’s libero.
“That’s something that I’ve really taken away from all my years of volleyball,” she said. “You just can’t dwell on your past mistakes, because, in the end, people are only going to remember the good stuff and not the bad stuff.”
Many points during a match come from a simple mistake, but Looby knows and relays the message to her team that the mistake can be made up on the next play.
“Especially with volleyball – it’s a game of mistakes,” she said. “Every point that you win is a mistake by someone, so you have to not focus on those mistakes. You just have to stay positive, because when you’re positive and just move on and go to the next point, it’s a lot easier to win and play as a team.”
Looby’s positive attitude is what stands out the most about her to her teammates. It’s helped the Lady Indians remain focused on the court and shake off those common miscues. It’s also allowed Looby to develop as a leader.
She manages to keep the team upbeat and move on to the next play, junior Joslyn Siedenburg said.
“She definitely brings the positive attitude to our team, she helps others not get down on themselves, but also doesn’t beat herself down even when she knows she messed up,” Siedenburg said. “We have to rely on her. She’s the first one to get that play going.”
While Looby helps kickstart Central’s offense, it’s her defense that creates that opportunity and her defense that has been noticed by opposing teams and coaches.
“She’s always in the right spot, she’s always getting digs that people think are down, and she’s going after every ball,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “She covers other people, and she’s behind them, making sure that that ball isn’t going to get down.”
Entering her first season as Central’s head coach, Bratton-Vega knew Looby would be one someone she could lean on as a leader and to help guide the team in the right direction.
The senior has done that and more while leading the Indians this season in digs with 109 digs .
“She’s going to be a tough person to replace next year,” Bratton-Vega said. “She’s taken our two defensive specialists on (junior varsity) and has been helping them out. It’s awesome they get to learn from her.”
During her final weeks playing competitive volleyball, Looby hopes to leave the team with something to build on going forward.
Her team-first mentality and positivity will help with that.
“I don’t plan on going to play college volleyball and don’t plan on playing club after the season, so it being my last season, I just strive to do the best I can do, and do what I can for the team to win,” she said. “Everything I do, I just try to win for the team.”
In the pool
Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South will compete in the Gillette Invitational today and Saturday.
On the course
The Central, East and South harriers will travel to Gillette for the Class 4A East conference cross-country meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Pine Bluffs-Burns squad will compete in Absaraka in the 3A East race at 3 p.m. today in Worland.
On the court
Central’s volleyball team hosts Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. today and Campbell County at noon Saturday. East will host Campbell County at 6 p.m. today and Thunder Basin at noon Saturday, and South will take the court for a pair of home games against Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday and against Kelly Walsh at noon on Saturday.
Burns hosts Rawlins today for a 3 p.m. match, and Pine Bluffs will face Lingle at 5 p.m.