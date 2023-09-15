CHEYENNE — Mason Counter has picked up where he left off during his junior season.
A dislocated shoulder cost the Cheyenne Central running back a shade more than two games last fall. However, he still racked up 419 yards and eight touchdowns to help the Indians go 7-4 and reach the Class 4A semifinals.
Counter was a first team all-conference selection and a second team all-state pick.
“I thought he could have been a 1,000-yard guy before he missed those games,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “That’s why people are just now catching on to him. If he can stay healthy, he can produce more games like he had against Natrona (County).
“We haven’t seen the best of him.”
Counter rushed for 208 yards during the No. 5-ranked Indians’ 14-13 loss at fourth-ranked Natrona. Counter currently ranks No. 2 in 4A with a rushing average of 125 yards per game. He also has scored three touchdowns.
Counter’s 208-yard outburst at Natrona included a 67-yard run. That big-play ability is among the reasons Apodaca thinks Counter could be a 1,000-yard back.
“He is going to stay patient in the hole, but he’s also a strong kid who can break through interior tackles,” the coach said. “When he gets through the line, he’s fast enough and hard enough to bring down that he can break long runs.
“He’s strong, physical and no nonsense. He’s willing to run through people, almost to a fault.”
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Counter has rolled up 375 rushing yards through Central’s first three games. The Indians (1-2) host third-ranked Thunder Basin (2-1) at 6 tonight at Milt Riske Field.
“I might have had a 200-yard game during (junior varsity) my sophomore year,” Counter said with a sheepish grin Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve pretty much always been a running back, but, last year, Keagan (Bartlett) and Richard (Prescott) were big parts of our offense and got us moving. I had a much smaller role last season.”
Counter knew he was expected to be the Indians’ lead running back this season, and he welcomed the role.
“We had meetings with Coach (Apodaca) after the season, and he told me I would be the workhorse guy this year,” Counter said. “I was definitely smiling a little bit when I heard that. That’s always nice to hear. I know what I’m capable of, and my coaches and teammates know what I’m capable of.
“But I knew I still had to get better, and I had to stay healthy, because there was going to be a lot more put on me. I had to step up and meet the challenge.”
Part of that was continuing to improve as a blocker and getting better at reading where running lanes were opening up. Counter improved by leaps and bounds as a lead blocker during his junior campaign. It was clear to Apodaca he took pride in being a good blocker.
“When you’re talking to him about getting better as a blocker, or correcting him on his blocking, he’s just as interested as if you’re telling him how to see the hole better when he’s carrying the ball,” Apodaca said. “He’s understanding how his blocking works for the guy with the ball, and it’s an area where he’s gotten a lot better.”
Even though Counter is currently the second-ranked running back in 4A, he knows he’s far from a finished product.
“I’ve had a couple of fumbles that have hurt us,” he said. “I need to get lower when I’m running the ball.”
Apodaca is happy Counter takes responsibility for the fumbles, but notes they were attributable to specific circumstances. For example, he got caught by multiple defenders after a long gain against Sheridan. The tacklers forced him to get upright, allowing another defender to come in and strip the ball.
“He’s a captain of our team, so I’m not surprised to hear he took ownership of those fumbles and wants to work at ball security,” Apodaca said. “He’s a quiet leader who just plays hard and does the right things.
“People already bounce off of him, so he’ll be even harder to bring down when he lowers his pads that much more. He’ll also do a better job of holding onto the ball.”
