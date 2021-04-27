CHEYENNE – Midfielder Faith Meredith scored Colorado State-Pueblo’s first goal during its 3-2 (5-4 shootout) victory over Westminster in the final of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer tournament Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Meredith – who was a Cheyenne Central and Laramie County Community College standout – was named to the all-tournament team. She started all 10 games she played for the ThunderWolves this season, scoring two goals.
Meredith’s former LCCC teammate Annie Rolf was named first team All-RMAC for the season. The Metro State Denver midfielder scored five goals and started eight games.