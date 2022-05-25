CHEYENNE – Mike Lepore had thought about retiring from coaching a few times over the past few years.
It’s a natural thought for coaches who have been at it for a while, he said. Those thoughts kicked into overdrive after his father, Lew Lepore, died May 7.
“We have a lot of people who do good work (at the Airport Golf Club), but my dad really took care of the place when I was gone coaching,” said Lepore, who is the head golf pro for the city of Cheyenne. “I always had confidence everything was going to get taken care of back here.
“Dad’s death was the catalyst, but I’ve also gone as far as I can go in coaching. It’s time for someone else to have a chance to do it and turn the page on that part of my life.”
Lepore coached Central’s linksters for 34 seasons.
His boys teams claimed seven state championships, including the state’s first run of four consecutive golf titles from 2004-07. The Lady Indians won four state titles with Lepore at the helm, including back-to-back crowns in 2009 and ’10. His Central teams also won 12 conference titles.
Nine Central boys won state titles under Lepore’s watch, while three girls claimed individual crowns. Shawn Strohman (1989, 1991, 1992) was a three-time champ, while Klinton Krieger (2005, ’06) and Emily Woodard (2008, ’09) claimed two titles apiece.
The Lady Indians placed third in Class 4A last fall. They expect to return juniors Barrett Georges and Katie Cobb, who placed seventh and 12th, respectively, at state. Central’s boys were sixth, and should have two players from last year’s state tourney team returning.
“Maybe the kids need something a little different,” Lepore said. “This group of kids I had is good. Maybe someone else can get a little more out of them.”
Central athletics director Chad Whitworth called Lepore a consistent voice in the high school golf landscape in Wyoming.
“He has always been available to help out when needed, helping get schedules completed and provide the golf course when he could,” Whitworth wrote in a news release. “It is without question that coach Lepore will be missed by Central … and the high school golf community.”
The sport’s rise in popularity and skill – especially among women – is what most stands out to Lepore about his time at Central.
“When I first started, it was a small miracle if you had a girl somewhere breaking 85,” he said. “Now, we’ve got girls regularly shooting 72. Girls have gotten so much better around the state in all three classifications, especially in the past 10 years. They’re on par with the boys now.”
Although Central won consecutive titles in 2009 and ’10, it didn’t field a varsity girls team in 2011. Lepore doesn’t expect that to happen again.
“Girls understand there are opportunities for them to play in high school and beyond a lot more than they did,” he said. “We’ve seen a pretty steady influx of girls because they know there are big opportunities for them to play.”