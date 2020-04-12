CHEYENNE – Mark Miller had thought about retiring from coaching swimming a handful of times over the past few years.
The reasons he thought of were never compelling enough to lead him away from the pool deck. But that changed last fall.
Miller found it increasingly difficult to climb out of bed when his alarm clock buzzed at 4:45 a.m. Preparing for his day and getting to Cheyenne Central in time to open the natatorium door by 5:15 a.m. also had become a chore. Assistant coach Talan Premer often beat Miller to the school and ended up letting the Lady Indians into the pool.
“It really hit me pretty hard,” Miller said. “The season really wore me out more this year than any other year. For whatever reason, I was just exhausted, both mentally and physically.”
Miller publicly announced at the Class 4A boys state meet that he was stepping down as Central’s swimming coach. He told his girls swimmers he was walking away after guiding them to a third-place finish at state. Miller told his boys this season would be his last at the first team meeting.
“I also wanted them to know that I wasn’t going to be a lame duck coach,” Miller said. “My goal was to give them everything I had left in the tank. I didn’t tell many other people because I didn’t want this season to be about me.
“I wanted it to be about our program and being as successful as we could be.”
He spent 22 years coaching the boys, steering them to a state championship in 2013. The Indians notched their fourth state runner-up finish under Miller this winter.
Miller also coached the Lady Indians for 21 years, winning state titles in 2003 and ’04. They were state runners-up seven times.
“I think this will allow me to be a better teacher,” said Miller, who plans to spend a few more years teaching business at Central. “I really haven’t been fully, 100% engaged in teaching since I took this job 22 years ago. It’s not because I didn’t care. It’s just the nature of the beast.
“I was putting 16 to 18 hours per day at Central between morning practice, teaching, afternoon practice and then swim club practice. Over the years, it just took a toll on me.”
This fall will be the first time in 48 years Miller isn’t preparing for a swimming season in some way.
One of the best
Miller was a standout from the first time he dove into a pool with the Laramie Swim Club. He posted a pair of top four finishes at the state meet during his freshman season at Laramie High, and won the first of five individual state titles as a sophomore. He also was state runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke that season.
Miller only got better after he stayed home to swim for the University of Wyoming. Chronic injuries in both shoulders nearly derailed his Cowboys career before it got started, but he was a six-time All-American and two-time Western Athletic Conference swimmer of the year.
Miller’s work ethic was insatiable. He spent the summer between his sophomore and junior years training with Rick Klatt in Clovis, California. The summer leading into his senior campaign was spent in Austin, Texas, working with legendary University of Texas coach Eddie Reese.
Miller hoped to bring the best out of himself by training with two of the Longhorns’ standout breaststrokers during that summer in Austin, but both went home during the break. Miller’s time with Reese still helped him post the top times in three events entering the 1988 NCAA championships.
Miller was second in the 200-yard breaststroke, third in the 100 breast and fifth in the 200 medley. The finishes were disappointing considering where he was ranked entering the meet, and that disappointment clouded his preparation for the 1988 U.S. Olympic Trials.
“I had to bounce right back and start training for the Olympic Trials that summer, and it was really tough,” Miller said. “The Olympic Trials were a bittersweet experience. I’ve had a few of those through my career, but I’ve also had tremendous success, and a lot of great opportunities and experiences.”
Longtime Laramie High coach Tom Hudson started competing against Miller when both were still in elementary school. Hudson – who hails from Sheridan – later swam with Miller at UW, and coached with him at the Laramie Swim Club.
Miller will always be revered in Wyoming swimming circles, Hudson said.
“He definitely goes down as one of the greatest swimmers ever in the history of Wyoming,” said Hudson, whose Laramie teams are perennial state title contenders. “The guy was a phenomenal swimmer and very humble. He is just one of those guys that everybody looked up to.”
Budding career
Miller had thought about pursuing a career in coaching while attending UW, but he thought his future was putting his business degree to use by running his own sporting goods store.
That plan changed during his sophomore year at UW.
“As time went on, classes got harder. Accounting, especially, got harder,” said Miller, who earned academic All-WAC honors during his Cowboys career. “That’s when I decided to start moving toward education.”
Miller did his student teaching in Gillette, and helped his older brother, Mike, coach at Campbell County High. The pair continued to coach together after Mark graduated from UW, but that didn’t last long.
Then-UW athletics director Paul Roach was looking for someone to lead the Cowboys and Cowgirls, and reached out to Miller to gauge his interest in the post. Miller called his former UW coach, Mike Doane, as soon as he got off the phone with Roach, only to learn that Doane had floated Miller’s name to Roach.
“(Doane) told me I would be crazy not to accept the job,” Miller said. “He told me it would be a great opportunity to continue my coaching career.”
Miller took the reins at UW in 1991. He resigned in 1998 when it became clear then-AD Lee Moon was intent on letting him go.
“He was getting rid of a bunch of coaches because he wanted a new regime, so I decided to resign,” Miller said.
New direction
It didn’t take long for Miller to land on his feet.
Central AD Duane Schopp had gotten to know Miller while he was track and cross-country coach at UW. Schopp was one of the first coaches ushered out by Moon. He contacted Miller to see what his plans were after leaving UW.
Miller started his time as a business teacher and boys swimming coach at Central that fall. He succeeded DeAnn Eisenhart as the Lady Indians coach in 1999.
Adjusting to coaching high schoolers was relatively easy for Miller. He molded his memories of training from his teenage years, his experience coaching in Gillette and things he learned at the college level into a philosophy that carried him early.
“There was a lot of potential here. The biggest thing we had to do was build up the program and get kids,” Miller said. “I had been competing against Cheyenne swimmers all my life, and I thought there was an opportunity to help the swimming community here be more competitive.
“There was no reason Central couldn’t be competitive with any team in the state.”
Miller started coaching Cheyenne Swim Club to help it become a feeder program for Central. Swimmers got to know him and his coaching style as youngsters, and were better prepared for high school swimming by the time they donned Central’s red and black. Athletes knew what to expect from Miller, and they also benefited from a consistent style of teaching.
“He was the same person personality-wise from club to high school,” said Sammy Geyer, who earned All-American honors with the San Diego State women’s team this winter. “He didn’t change, and that was amazing.”
Building a strong feeder program helped Central maintain success, no matter how much talent it graduated from year to year. The Lady Indians finished no worse than fifth in any season under Miller. The boys posted 14 top-five finishes over the past 20 seasons.
“He might not have the best team every year, but he always had a competitive team,” Hudson said. “We always took the competitions with Central seriously because they always provided us a real challenge.”
Miller wanted to see his swimmers be as successful as their talent and work ethic would allow. The latter was most important. The swimmer had to commit to doing the work. Miller would do whatever he could to help a swimmer reach their potential, but he wasn’t going to hound them to put in the effort.
“He provided a setting for anyone who wanted to commit to swimming year-round,” said Kyle White, who helped Central win state in 2013, and UW win the WAC in ’18. “He was always there and available for people, even those who wanted to train maybe six months out of the year.
“He would just say, ‘The door is open any time. I’m here whenever you want to be here.’”
Miller also was flexible.
White remembers stopping by the pool during college breaks and finding that Miller had incorporated new methods into his training. Miller also was willing to listen to his athletes.
“There were days where we weren’t feeling the best in the water, so we asked him if we could work on turns or some other bit of technique,” Geyer said. “Maybe we’d do some dry land work or something that would make us more explosive. As long as we were working on something, he was willing to listen.”
Real blessing
One of the highlights of Miller’s career was coaching his daughters, Alyssa and Mariah, at Central. Alyssa won two state titles as a senior, and was a two-time state runner-up as a sophomore. Mariah won the 200 individual medley title as a senior, and won two runner-up finishes and three more third-place efforts.
Miller’s wife, Brenda, also was an assistant coach those years. The Millers don’t take them for granted.
“Not many people get to have their parents as their coaches in high school,” Mariah said. “Swimming has always been our family thing. I’m sure I gave him many challenges.
“I’ve probably challenged every coach I’ve ever had because I’m not the easiest person to teach or coach, but he was great about not taking things to heart, and separating being a parent and being a coach.”
There were times Miller was accused of showing his daughters favoritism, but the clock is the ultimate arbiter in swimming. Alyssa and Mariah’s state meet finishes contributed to Central’s success, but Miller didn’t mince words on the pool deck.
Mariah finished no worse than third at state during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She thought she was destined to finish in the top two and earn all-state honors as a junior. Instead, she was fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 IM.
“I remember talking about how disappointed I was not to earn all-state, and he looks at me and says, ‘You just didn’t work hard enough. You didn’t do the things you were supposed to do, and this is what you get,’” Mariah said. “It was what I needed to hear. I was committed to working hard for the next year, and it paid off.”
Mariah won the 200 IM state title and placed fourth in the 500 free as a senior.
Sheridan coach Brent Moore recently told Miller he hopes he gets to place state medals around his children’s necks the way Miller got to.
“I was able to do that twice in the short period of time my girls swam in high school,” Miller said. “I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. I’ve been blessed to be able to do that.”
Lasting impact
Geyer is as close to Miller as anyone who has ever swam for him. Her parents, Kiesa (Fornstrom) and Jeff Geyer, both swam for Miller at UW. Kiesa also babysat Miller’s daughters.
Geyer has always had the utmost respect for Miller, but spending the past two seasons at San Diego State has only given her a greater appreciation for him.
“Some of my teammates talk about how strict their coaches were,” Geyer said. “Some of the stuff they describe was almost abusive. I never experienced anything like that with my coaches.
“Miller was strict, but he wasn’t harmful to anyone. He created a great atmosphere, and I think that is one of the most important things in a sport. Everyone genuinely wanted to be there because of the atmosphere he created as a coach.”
Miller became the kind of coach he always wanted to be, but notes that it wasn’t just he, his assistant coaches and swimmers who set the tone for Central swimming.
Schopp had the words commitment, pride and dedication affixed to the south wall in Central’s natatorium before he hired Miller. Those three words came to embody his program.
“I put those words in our team handbooks the past 10 years or so,” Miller said. “Just about every week, we have a conversation about those three words. It’s just a reminder to everyone that it’s not all about winning and losing.
“It’s about being committed to what you’re doing, taking pride in what you’re doing, and being dedicated to it.”