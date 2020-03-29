CHEYENNE – Many of the biggest names in mixed martial arts were standout wrestlers before moving to the cage.
Bryce Meredith hopes to follow a similar path.
“I’ve already signed on with management, and they have already talked to some of the promotion companies,” said Meredith, who was a four-time Class 4A wrestling champion at Cheyenne Central. “I could get thrown into a promotion next week if that’s what I wanted. That’s just not something I’m going to do until I’m done with wrestling.”
Meredith – a two-time NCAA runner-up during his three seasons at the University of Wyoming – is currently practicing at the New Jersey Regional Training Center for a run at the Olympic Games. He said Friday the Tokyo Games’ postponement might actually be beneficial to his efforts, considering he moved up several spots in the American pecking order over the past year.
It was announced in late January that Meredith intended to pursue an MMA career. He sees it as a natural transition.
“If you’re very successful in one combat sport, I think it’s pretty well accepted that it’s a good base for a career in MMA,” Meredith said. “It’s a pretty natural path for someone who is in my position.”
Meredith has always been fascinated with MMA, even if he didn’t know it. He and his Central teammates played a game they called “Tapout” before and after practice where they tried to get each other into submission holds. He also named the boxer puppy he got as a teenager Rampage after former MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. In high school, Meredith and his friends also occasionally passed time boxing each other.
“I guess I should have seen this coming a while ago,” Meredith joked.
The 24-year-old knows the clock is ticking on his wrestling career. Most elite wrestlers don’t compete much past 30. He could spend up to a decade in MMA.
“I don’t want to have a desk job or anything like that,” he said. “I feel happiest when I’m grabbing people and slamming them.”
Being an elite wrestler gives Meredith a solid foundation upon which to build his arsenal for the cage. One of the things he finds most appealing about MMA is that he still has a lot of learn when it comes to boxing and jiu-jitsu.
Meredith returned to Cheyenne when the COVID-19 pandemic closed the New Jersey RTC. He has spent some time helping the crew building his parents’ new house near Curt Gowdy State Park. When he wasn’t working, Meredith capitalized on the 8,000-foot elevation in that area and ran hill sprints.
He also made a trip to the South Side Sluggers boxing gym off South Greeley Highway and spent time training with Matt Manzanares and Isaiah Tafoya.
“Both of those guys have been successful in boxing and MMA,” Meredith said. “There really isn’t anybody around here that I can wrestle with, so it’s the perfect time for me to practice striking and other things that will help me in MMA.
“Because I’m still an infant when it comes to boxing, I can learn so much in just one session with guys who have pretty much spent their whole lives boxing. I really appreciated those guys taking the time to work with me.”
This week’s boxing session wasn’t the first time Meredith had worked with Manzanares, who went 7-7 during his professional MMA career.
“We have rolled together a couple times (on the jiu-jitsu mat), and he showed me a few things there,” Meredith said. “Looking back on it, that might have been the time I really started thinking about a career in MMA.”
Meredith isn’t ready to jump into MMA with both feet. Not only is he trying to make the U.S. Olympic wrestling team, he wants to make sure he is prepared to be successful when the cage door closes behind him.
“There were some really high-level wrestlers I know who got thrown into big fights right off the bat, and I just don’t think that was smart for their management team to do,” he said. “I know the management team I have is going to help me train and help me get ready instead of just throwing me out there.”
There are large promotions that have shown interest in having Meredith join their roster. Being a three-time college All-American, his appearance and outgoing nature helped him amass more than 48,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 18,000 on Twitter.
“I’m in a very privileged position, compared to other fighters trying to get into MMA because of my wrestling abilities and how marketable I am because of the fan base I’ve already built,” Meredith said. “Because of that, I could make a pretty quick transition from wrestling to MMA.
“But, when I make the move to MMA, I’m not going to do it just to do it, or do it just to make a little money. I’m going to do it to be iconic.”