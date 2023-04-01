CHEYENNE – To lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, Cheyenne Central junior Cameron Moyte hammered the ball to deep right-center field for a home run to give the Indians a 4-1 lead over the visiting Laramie Plainsmen.

Her solo homer ended up being the deciding factor in the game, as Central held on to hand Laramie its first loss of the season, 4-3.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

