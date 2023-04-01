CHEYENNE – To lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, Cheyenne Central junior Cameron Moyte hammered the ball to deep right-center field for a home run to give the Indians a 4-1 lead over the visiting Laramie Plainsmen.
Her solo homer ended up being the deciding factor in the game, as Central held on to hand Laramie its first loss of the season, 4-3.
“There were lots of positives happening today,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “They came ready to hit and battle. I am really proud of the way they played today.”
Central was led on the day by two-hit performances from Izzy Kelly and Katie Hinz. Izzy Thomas picked up two of the team’s four RBI on the day and finished the day 1-for-3 from the plate.
Central opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. After Kelly launched a shot to deep left-center field for a triple, on the next at-bat, Thomas recorded an inside-the-park home run to give Central a 2-0 lead.
The score held until the bottom of the fourth, when Central struck again on a RBI bunt by Kelly. The two teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning to make the score 4-1. Laramie notched two runs in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Unfortunately for the Plainsmen, that was as close as they would come. Central recorded three straight outs in the top of the seventh inning to seal the win.
“They played really well today,” Barker said. “Our energy and focus was stable the entire game.”
One of the biggest factors that led to Central’s win was its ability to get runners in scoring positions. Early on, Central was able to capitalize on runners at second and third base, and was able to drive in runs.
Meanwhile, Laramie struggled to come up with the clutch hits they needed. The Plainsmen left 10 runners on base throughout the course of the game, including in the fifth inning, when they left the tying and go-ahead run on second and third base.
“It just comes down to one big hit,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “We were missing that one big hit in a timely situation. We had every opportunity, but just didn’t capitalize in the right situations.”
Part of the reason Laramie was unable to come up with big-time hits was due to the play of Central’s junior pitcher. Hinz got herself into some trouble early in the game with walks, but managed to turn things around. She pitched all seven innings, recording 17 strikeouts on 142 total pitches and surrendering just three runs. She also allowed just three hits in 24 at-bats.
But Hinz's best performance of the day came in the final half-inning, when she sat down three straight batters to close out the game. Even after giving up two in the prior inning, there was no doubt in her mind what the final result would be.
“The runs in that sixth inning kind of stung, and left a sour taste in my mouth,” Hinz said. "(Confidence) was my strong suit last year, and I think I won the mental battle over them in that last inning.”
Central picks up second win over Laramie
In the nonconference game against Laramie, Cheyenne Central picked up a 7-5 win in five innings.
After Laramie tied the game at 5 apiece, Izzy Thomas gave the Indians the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run.
The Indians were paced by two-hit performances from Thomas and Maddie Birt. Alexis Grady pitched all five innings for Central, allowing five earned runs on seven hits.
Laramie's Kailyn Ruckman went 2-for-4 in the second game with a triple. Emily Loya went 2-for-3 on the day, as well. Paige Kuhn pitched all five innings, recording five strikeouts on the day.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.