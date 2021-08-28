CHEYENNE – Miscues and missed opportunities cost Cheyenne Central during a 22-0 loss to visiting Natrona County on Friday night at Riske Field.
The Indians were flagged for false starts and holds a handful of times throughout the first half, and only had three possessions in the opening half. As a result, Natrona grabbed a 9-0 lead.
“Penalties early in the game cost us, and we only had two real possessions because we were pinned deep on the other,” fourth-year Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “I don’t know how many great high school teams can get themselves out of that.
“We have to be better on first down for sure. Natrona loaded the box against us, so we have to throw more effectively. We’re a young group that will get it figured out. It just wasn’t our night.”
The Mustangs scored on their first possession when senior quarterback Tyler Hill found classmate Breckin McClintock on a 22-yard post route midway through the first quarter. The pair connected on a 29-yard pass play down the left sideline three plays earlier to give Natrona the ball deep in Indians territory.
Big plays were a thorn in Central’s side. The Mustangs reeled off five plays of 20 or more yards. Two of those came on scoring drives.
“Big plays hurt us early, and then there were times we couldn’t get off the field,” Apodaca said. “They got a lot of second-and-shorts and did a good job of moving the chains. We have to start getting three-and-outs and get the ball back to our offense.”
The Indians caught a break when the second half kickoff bounced off the shoulder of Natrona’s return man and was recovered by Jackson Davis at the Natrona 26. Central got the ball to the Mustangs’ 19, but was stopped just short on 4th-and-3 for a turnover on downs.
On its next drive, junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett connected with junior Ethan Reisdorfer for a 12-yard pick-up. Natrona was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play, giving Central the ball at Natrona’s 25.
Three plays later, senior Nathanial Talich found Coby Filbin for a gain of 13 yards and 1st-and-goal at the Natrona 1. However, Bartlett couldn’t handle the center exchange on the next play and the Mustangs recovered the fumble with 59 seconds remaining in the third.
“We just didn’t take advantage of those opportunities,” Apodaca said. “That’s one thing we have to learn how to do.”
It wasn’t all bad defensively for Central. Natrona had 1st-and-goal from the Indians’ 4 when a defender used his helmet to knock the ball out of Kaeden Wilcox’s arms as he tried to fight his way into the end zone. Senior Xander Jarosh recovered the fumble to keep the score 6-0 at that point.
The Mustangs netted a 27-yard field goal on their next drive to go up 9-0.
The Indians finished with just 133 yards of offense.
“We have a lot of youth on the line and just one guy coming back,” said sophomore Jaxon Lobatos. “We were solid with everything we repped in practice, but we saw a couple things we weren’t expecting.
“We just couldn’t get it done. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot and didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”
Talich and Bartlett combined to go 13 for 19 for 99 yards through the air. Talich threw a fourth-quarter interception that set up the Mustangs’ final touchdown of the night.
“We’ve got another week to get better, fix these things and be ready to roll,” Talich said. “A lot of it is mental right now.
“We have to get the mental part down in order for the physical part to take care of itself. We all have things to fix.”
NATRONA 22, CENTRAL 0
Natrona County…… 6 3 6 7 – 22
Cheyenne Central…… 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
NC: McClintock 22 pass from Hill (Potter kick failed), 5:04.
Second Quarter
NC: Potter 27 field goal, 0:33.
Third Quarter
NC: Wilcox 14 run (Potter kick failed), 5:28.
Fourth Quarter
NC: Powell 3 run (Potter kick), 4:56.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Natrona County: Spencer 10-32, Hill 10-46, Wilcox 4-23, Powell 5-41, Dye 3-12. Cheyenne Central: N. Talich 8-7, J. Lobatos 10-9, K. Bartlett 3-17, Prescott 3-2.
Passing
Natrona County: Hill 12-15-0 182. Cheyenne Central: N. Talich 8-12-1 59, K. Bartlett 5-7-0 40.
Receiving
Natrona County: Pharr 1-3, McClintock 5-100, Wilcox 2-26, Hytrek 2-14, Brenton 1-39. Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 5-33, Filbin 3-40, Brown 1-1, J. Lobatos 2-7, Reisdorfer 1-12, Ross 1-6.