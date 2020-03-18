CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Ky Buell was voted Class 4A girls basketball player of the year by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged a 4A-best 21.3 points per game to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 22-3 and win the East Regional tournament. Buell also was second in the state in assists per game (4.4) and tied for fifth in steals (3.1). She also averaged 5.4 rebounds.
The all-state nod is the fourth of her career. She earned all-state honors during her junior season at East, and during her freshman and sophomore campaigns at Rock Springs. She also led 4A in scoring during her two seasons at Rock Springs.
Senior Madison Blaney also earned all-state honors for East. She averaged 11.4 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game.
Cheyenne Central senior Ellie Fearneyhough earned the second all-state pick of her career. The forward averaged team highs in points (11.2), rebounds (8), steals (3.1) and assists (2.6) to help the Lady Indians go 19-5 and finish as runners up at the 4A East Regional. She tied for sixth in the state in rebounding average, tied for fifth in steals and eighth in assists.
Fearneyhough netted 17 points and 20 rebounds in the only state tournament game that was played before the COVID-19 outbreak led the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to shut the tournament down.
Junior guard Baylee Delbridge also earned all-state honors for Central. She averaged 7.6 points and 2.7 steals.
All four players were first team All-East Conference selections. Central also had sophomore Jordan Jones named all-league. Cheyenne South junior Calysta Martinez also was named first team all-conference.
On the boys side, East saw seniors Xavier McCord and Chance Aumiller and junior Graedyn Buell named to the all-state squad. It’s the first all-state distinction for McCord and Aumiller, and the second for Buell. Buell was an all-stater as a freshman in Rock Springs.
McCord averaged 18.2 points, nine rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. His rebounds and blocks averages both ranked second in the state, while his scoring average was third.
Aumiller posted averages of 12.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals. His assists and steals averages were 10th and ninth in 4A, respectively.
Buell averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He ranked fourth in the state in assists to help the Thunderbirds go 20-6 and take third at the 4A East tournament.
Central junior forward Lawson Lovering was named all-state for the second consecutive season. The 7-footer averaged 13.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. His rebounds and blocks averages were third in 4A.
Lovering also was named East Conference co-player of the year with Sheridan junior Sam Lecholat.
Central sophomore guard Nathanial Talich was named all-state for the first time. He averaged a team-high 15.6 points to go with three assists and 2.3 steals per game. Talich tied for eighth in 4A in steals per game, and was ninth in assists.
The Indians went 20-3 and missed out on the 4A state tournament this winter.
Those five were joined on the All-East Conference team by Central senior point guard Ryan Stampfli.
Central’s Tagg Lain was named East Conference coach of the year.
PREP BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Ellie Fearneyhough, Baylee Delbridge; Cheyenne East: Ky Buell, Madison Blaney; Campbell County: Shaelea Milliron; Green River: Madelyn Heiser, Ashlyn Birch; Kelly Walsh: Corin Carruth; Natrona County: Alesha Lane, Kate Robertson; Riverton: Alexis Motisi; Rock Springs: Brenli Jenkins; Thunder Basin: Jersie Taylor, Sydney Solem.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Jordan Jones; Cheyenne South: Calysta Martinez; Cody: Torrie Schutzman; Evanston: Zocia Nowakowski; Green River: Kayde Strauss; Kelly Walsh: Isabel Lyons, Danilynn Schell; Riverton: Kelsey Milleson; Sheridan: Katie Ligocki; Star Valley: Paige Nield, McKenna Brog; Thunder Basin: Molly Strub.
Honorable mention
Laramie: Kylee Cox; Star Valley: Otessa Olsen.
Player of the year: Ky Buell, East.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Lawson Lovering, Nathanial Talich; Cheyenne East: Xavier McCord, Graedyn Buell, Chance Aumiller; Campbell County: Luke Hladky; Evanston: Mason Ellingford; Rock Springs: Justis Reese; Sheridan: Sam Lecholat, Gus Wright; Star Valley: Taylor Horsley, Chase Merrell; Thunder Basin: Deegan Williams, Blaine Allen.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Ryan Stampfli; Campbell County: Jefferson Neary; Evanston: Dawson Crofts; Green River: Dylan Taylor; Kelly Walsh: Michael Bradley; Laramie: Christian Mickelson; Thunder Basin: McKale Holte.
Third team
Cody: Hunter Hays, Cody Novakavich; Kelly Walsh: Tyler Pacheco; Riverton: Aquilo Friday; Rock Springs: Favor Okere, Alan Martinez; Star Valley: Hazen Erickson.
Player of the year: Sam Lecholat, Star Valley.
CLASS 4A ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Ellie Fearneyhough, Baylee Delbridge, Jordan Jones; Cheyenne East: Ky Buell, Madison Blaney; Cheyenne South: Calysta Martinez; Campbell County: Shaelea Milliron; Laramie: Kylee Cox; Natrona County: Alesha Lane, Kate Robertson; Sheridan: Katie Ligocki; Thunder Basin: Jersie Taylor, Sydney Solem, Molly Strub.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Jayla Jones, Kelsey Basart; Cheyenne East: Emma Jacobsen; Cheyenne South: Riley VanTassell; Campbell County: Liv Castellanos, Maddie Jacobson; Thunder Basin: Gabby Drube.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne East: Cheyenna Alvarado, Kaiti Castle; Cheyenne South: Andraya Dimas; Laramie: Morgann Jensen, Janey Adair, Kalya Vasquez; Natrona County: Tessa Coughenour, Brooklyn Hytrek, Kylie Hilderbrand; Sheridan: Annie Mitzel, Mollie Morris.
Player of the year: Ky Buell, East.
Coach of the year; Braidi Lutgen, Thunder Basin.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Lawson Lovering, Nathanial Talich, Ryan Stampfli; Cheyenne East: Xavier McCord, Graedyn Buell, Chance Aumiller; Campbell County: Luke Hladky, Jefferson Neary; Laramie: Christian Mickelson; Sheridan: Sam Lecholat, Gus Wright; Thunder Basin: Deegan Williams, Blaine Allen, McKale Holte.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Brady Storebo; Cheyenne East: Demetrius McCord, Jake Rayl; Cheyenne South: Cameron Bird; Campbell County: Tanner Lemm, Austin Robertson; Natrona County: Cooper Quig; Thunder Basin: Hayden Sylte, Mason Hamilton.
Honorable mention
Campbell County: Quincy Wofford; Natrona County: Ryan Swan; Sheridan: Ethan Rickett.
Co-players of the year: Lawson Lovering, Central; Sam Lecholat, Sheridan.
Coach of the year: Tagg Lain, Central.
CLASS 4A ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Cody: Torrie Schutzman; Evanston: Zocia Nowakowski; Green River: Madelyn Heiser, Ashlyn Birch, Kayde Strauss; Kelly Walsh: Corin Carruth, Isabel Lyons, Danilynn Schell; Riverton: Kelsey Milleson, Alexis Motisi; Rock Springs: Brenli Jenkins; Star Valley: Paige Nield, McKenna Brog, Otessa Olsen.
Co-players of the year: Brenli Jenkins, Rock Springs; Madelyn Heiser, Green River.
Coach of the year: Rick Carroll, Green River.
BOYS
Cody: Hunter Hays, Cody Novakavich; Evanston: Mason Ellingford, Dawson Crofts; Green River: Dylan Taylor; Kelly Walsh: Michael Bradley, Tyler Pacheco; Riverton: Aquilo Friday; Rock Springs: Justis Reese, Favor Okere, Alan Martinez; Star Valley: Taylor Horsley, Chase Merrell, Hazen Erickson.
Player of the year: Taylor Horsley, Star Valley.
Coach of the year: Paul Kabonic, Star Valley.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
Douglas: Kamdynn Townsend, Joslin Igo, Allyson Fertig; Lander: Demi Stauffenburg; Lyman: Mandy Eyre, Brice Hansen; Mountain View: Hailey Stephens; Newcastle: Jaylen Ostenson; Pinedale: Roxanne Rogers; Rawlins: Brooke Palmer; Thermopolis: Ashley McPhie; Torrington: Reece Halley; Wheatland: Danielle Brow; Worland: Darla Hernandez.
BOYS
Big Piney: Bryan Pluid, Hadley Sims; Buffalo: Hunter Peterson; Lander: Niieihii Black; Bryan St. Clair, Trayshon Spoonhunter; Mountain View: Braedan Walk; Newcastle: Dylon Tidyman; Rawlins: Ashton Barto; Torrington: Jackson Jones; Wheatland: Luke Anderson; Worland: Luke Mortimer, Make Page, Rudy Sanford.
CLASS 3A ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Burns: Rylee Ward; Douglas: Kamdynn Townsend, Allison Olsen, Joslin Igo, Riley Seeds, Allyson Fertig; Newcastle: Jaylen Ostenson; Rawlins: Jordan Jerome, Brooke Palmer, McKenzie Earl; Thermopolis: Ashley McPhie, McKenna Bomengen; Torrington: Reece Halley, Sam Hill; Wheatland: Danielle Brow, Khayla Otero.
BOYS
Buffalo: Dawson Hatch, Hunter Peterson, Hunter Stone; Douglas: A.J. Yeaman, Kyle Igo; Newcastle: Dylon Tidyman; Rawlins: Mitchell Allard, Ryan Flack, Ashton Barto; Thermopolis: Dude Harvey, Jarron Mortimore; Torrington: Sam Firminhac, Jackson Jones; Wheatland: Luke Anderson, Kobey Preuit, Kade Preuit.
Player of the year: Luke Anderson, Wheatland.
CLASS 3A ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Big Piney: Shelby Hatch, Cassidy Espenscheid; Lander: Demi Stauffenburg, Rhoni Ferris; Lovell: Rhett Partridge; Lyman: Mandy Eyre, Brice Hansen; Mountain View: Hailey Stephens, Kylee Dellinger, Kaycee Bugas; Pinedale: Roxanne Rogers, Nora Legerski; Worland: Darla Hernandez, Kait Wassum, Denali Jones, Tymberlynn Crippen.
BOYS
Big Piney: Hadley Sims, Bryan Pluid; Lander: Bryan St. Clair, Niieihii Black, Trayshon Spoonhunter; Lovell: Zeke Newman; Lyman: Andrew Housekeeper; Mountain View: Braedan Walk, Kimball Madsen, Briggen Bluemel; Pinedale: Cole Redmond; Powell: Mason Marchant, Landon Lengfelder; Worland: Luke Mortimer, Mack Page, Rudy Sanford.