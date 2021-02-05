CHEYENNE – Five players from Class 4A state champion Cheyenne East were named to the South team roster for the 48th Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game.
Graedyn Buell (quarterback), Dakota Heckman (center), Jackson Hesford (receiver and safety), Jake Rayl (receiver and corner) and Julian Vigil (defensive line) were selected for the game, which is scheduled for June 12 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Johnson (receiver and safety), Jimmy Koenig (center), Joey Kostelecky (offensive and defensive line) and Carter Lobatos (running back and linebacker) also were named to the team.
East’s Krist Givens will be a student athletic trainer for the event, while East’s Brooklyn Lowe will serve as a student manager.
East assistant Paul Garcia is serving as an assistant for this year’s game.