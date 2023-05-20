ROCK SPRINGS — It took just one goal to decide Saturday’s Class 4A boys state title match between Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central.
Unfortunately for the Indians, Thunder Basin scored the lone goal of the contest.
Angel Ontiveros’ goal gave the Bolts enough of a cushion to hold on for a 1-0 win, putting an end to the Indians' magical 2023 season.
“There wasn’t a person in the state that thought we would be in this game,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “Everybody on this team should be so proud of their performance this season.”
Thunder Basin came into the game riding a phenomenal hot streak. After losing to Central in the East Conference championship and securing the No. 2 seed, the Bolts had to go through two-time reigning state champion Jackson and undefeated Kelly Walsh. They beat Jackson in overtime in heavy rain and knocked off Kelly Walsh 1-0 to advance to the title game.
“We just came into (this game) really confident,” Ontiveros said. “We knew we just had to stay in our heads and work together. Honestly, when we play all together, we play amazing and there is no team that can stop us in the state.”
In the opening half, the Bolts used that new-found confidence to give Central a taste of its own medicine. Throughout the course of the first half, Thunder Basin dominated time of possession and outshot the Indians 7-1 in shots on goal by the end of the first half.
“Pretty much for the first 10 minutes, we didn’t even see the ball,” Central junior Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont said. “As the game wore on, we started getting more chances, but we just couldn’t convert.”
In the 26th minute, Thunder Basin finally capitalized on its heavy pressure. The ball found its way to the penalty area and after two failed clear attempts by Central, Ontiveros pounced on the ball and fired a low shot to goalkeeper Leo Somerset’s right that sneaked inside the far post.
Central managed to get back to its game in the final five minutes, but was unable to generate any dangerous shots on goal.
Central carried that momentum into the second half, when it started to make its push. Thunder Basin had the answer on defense and went with a different look that challenged the Indians.
“We played with four midfielders on defense,” Ontiveros said. “We got to possess the ball a lot more. That’s what allowed our defense to play so well.”
In the 55th minute, Central had its best chance of the game. Sammy Shumway was left wide open on a rebound attempt, but Bolts keeper Boone Roswadovski managed to recover just in time and dove back to keep the attempt from going in the net.
From that point on, Thunder Basin’s defense locked down. Anytime a Central attacker came close to the penalty area, the defense collapsed on them and either blocked the shot, sent it out of play or sent it back up the field.
Thunder Basin’s defense also managed to do something not many teams have been able to do this season. The Bolts took Wyoming’s leading goal scorer completely out of the game. Anytime Logan Custis got within 5 yards of the ball, he had two or three defenders draped all over him, taking away any time and space he could get.
Even though the Bolts got one past him, the game’s final score could have been significantly worse without the performance Somerset put on.
The freshman keeper stopped nine of 10 shots, including one key save on a free kick five minutes after the Bolts goal that would have made it 2-0.
He was arguably Central’s best player on the field Saturday and was a major reason they had any chance at making a comeback.
“He just stands so tall as a freshmen in such a big game,” Dijkstal said. “He plays bigger than where he is, in terms of being a freshmen. He gave us every opportunity. That first one was a broken play goal, and those things happen.”
While the loss stings now, and likely will for awhile, Central knows just how close it is. Everyone on the team knows and believes that the Indians will be back next season even stronger and with more motivation than ever.
“(This loss) just makes what is going to happen next year even sweeter,” Cone-LeBeaumont said. “It is going to motivate us a lot to win next year.”
Despite a devastating loss, Central finds itself in a very unique situation. The Indians will return all but one of their starters next season. With another year under their belts, the future is bright for the Indians.
“Just like I said at the beginning of the season, we are a young team,” Dijkstal said. “We are going to keep proving ourselves. We have a lot of young players and a lot of talent. We are going to have a good future.”
THUNDER BASIN 1, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: Thunder Basin 1-0
Goal: Thunder Basin, Ontiveros (unassisted), 26.
Shots: Central 10, Thunder Basin 12. Shots on goal: Central 3, Thunder Basin 10. Saves: Central 9 (Somerset), Thunder Basin 3 (Roswadovski).
Corner kicks: Central 2, Thunder Basin 2. Offsides: Central 2, Thunder Basin 0. Fouls: Central 19, Thunder Basin 15. Yellow cards: Central 3 (Pedersen, 31, Custis, 47, Cone-LeBeaumont, 54), Thunder Basin 1 (Ontiveros, 51).