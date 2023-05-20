ROCK SPRINGS — It took just one goal to decide Saturday’s Class 4A boys state title match between Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central.

Unfortunately for the Indians, Thunder Basin scored the lone goal of the contest.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus