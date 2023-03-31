CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s girls soccer team dealt with more than its fair share of adversity during its Friday night matchup with the Campbell County Camels.
After controlling most of the play in the first half, the Lady Indians found themselves on their heels throughout the second half.
Regardless, Central found a way, outlasting Campbell County for a 3-0 win.
“It was a total team effort tonight,” Central coach Kay Olivas said. “We worked on both sides of the ball. The one thing I ask these girls to do is to put in the effort, and tonight they did that.”
The wind was a major factor throughout the game. Teams shooting toward the east-side goal had an advantage with the wind at their back, causing the ball to fly much farther and faster than it did on the west end. It also was a major factor for both goalkeepers, who were forced to fight off unpredictable shots and bounces.
“You have to stand back a little farther, that's for sure,” Central goalkeeper Gracie Osterland said. “You have to anticipate where the ball is coming from. Also, staying calm and collected can help you see the ball easier.”
Central’s win came, in part, due to some timely goals, an excellent performance in net and an equally strong performance in its own end.
Alyssa Brenchley got the Lady Indians on the board early in the first half. Central continued to press following Brenchley’s goal and had another grade-A chance in the 16th, but Ekenna Little’s free-kick attempt missed the net by mere inches.
Just shy of the 20th minute, Central scored again to give itself a little breathing room. Sophomore Alyssa Yoksh got loose in the box and roofed a shot past Camels goalkeeper Anna Castellanos to make it a 2-0 game.
While they didn't score again in the first half, the Lady Indians continued to use the 30-plus mph wind to their advantage. They were able to get balls in behind the defense and generated a number of scoring chances off of them. Campbell County struggled to get the ball out of its own end in the first half, and didn't record a shot on goal in the opening 40 minutes of play.
That changed with the onset of the second half. With the wind at its back, Campbell County lived in the Central defensive zone for the majority of the second half.
Central desperately needed something to go well. Just past the 50-minute mark, it got what it needed. After a ball slipped past the Camels defense, it made its way straight onto the foot of Ava Taylor.
Taylor made no mistake, firing a shot from about 20 yards out that arched high and tucked under the crossbar to give Central a 3-0 lead.
“Anytime we can get a goal against the wind, it is always a confidence builder,” Olivas said. “It just boosted the rest of the team’s confidence. Their determination tonight was definitely noticeable.”
For the remainder of the period, Central’s defense took over. While it did allow seven shots on goal and 15 shot attempts, it didn't surrender a goal. Anytime Campbell County came within 15 yards of the net, Central’s defense either cleared the ball entirely or got it out of harm's way.
Whenever there was any sort of breakdown, Osterland was there to clean up. The senior keeper didn't see a shot on goal in the first half, but was peppered in the second half. She stood tall in net and helped to not only get Central the win, but also preserve the shutout.
“It is a pretty big confidence booster,” Osterland said. “I just hope we see more of it in the future.”
CENTRAL 3, CAMPBELL COUNTY 0
Halftime: Central 2-0
Goal: Central, Brenchely (Etchepare), 15, Central, Yoksh (Flores), 18, Central, Taylor, 50.
Shots: Central 10, Campbell Co. 15. Shots on goal: Campbell Co. 7, Central 6. Saves: Central 7 (Osterland), Campbell Co. 3 (Castellanos). Corners: Central 4, Campbell Co. 1. Offsides: Central 1, Campbell Co. 0. Fouls: Central 5, Campbell Co. 4. Yellow Cards: Central 0, Campbell Co. 0.