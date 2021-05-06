CHEYENNE – In her first game back from injury, Eliza-Grace Smith made arguably the biggest play of the game for the Cheyenne Central girls soccer team Wednesday evening.
After regulation had ended tied 1-1, Smith stole the ball from a Laramie player on Central’s side of the field and slipped a through-ball right between two opposing players, finding Calie Mosely for the eventual game-winning goal in the 86th minute and help the third-ranked Lady Indians pick up a 3-1 win.
“I’ve only practiced a couple days with everyone,” Smith said. “But those little connections that we do eventually get and those smart small choices that we have just make everything better.”
Smith almost put Central on the board early with a free kick. The senior lined up 34 yards out in the eighth minute and sent a shot that almost found the top right corner the net, but Laramie goalkeeper Madeline Bershinsky made the save at the last moment.
In the 27th, sophomore Mia Gerig gathered a bouncing ball near midfield and raced by the Laramie defense before sending a low shot that rolled by Bershinsky for the 1-0 advantage.
Laramie (5-5-1 overall, 5-5-1 Class 4A East Conference) presented itself with a few opportunities to score toward the end of the first half.
In the 33rd, there was a bit of miscommunication in the Central backline, which led to a shot from Alexia Lucero from the right side of the box that went to the right of the frame. Two minutes later, Lucero had a free kick from 44 yards out that sailed into the arms of Central goalie Sarah Foster. Foster juggled the ball and lost it in front of the net, but the Lady Plainsmen failed to take advantage of the miscue.
The second half also started with Laramie finding its attack. With four shots on goal in the opening seven minutes, the Plainsmen converted on the fourth. Anna Sell sent a pass that found its way through two Central defenders, where Kylee Cox ran onto the ball and finished to knot the score 1-1.
“We made a few minor adjustments to capitalize on what we saw in the first half,” Laramie assistant coach Isaiah Jackson said. “And we were able to capitalize on that goal and honestly I think we could have scored a couple more. If one of those finds the corner it’s a different game.”
Both teams found a few more opportunities throughout the remainder of regulation, but failed to convert.
In the 94th minute, Central junior Cooper Williams was fouled in the box, which set up an Alyssa Brenchley penalty kick. Brenchley sent it past Bershinsky to ice the game.
“We worked really hard and we looked more like a team (Wednesday),” Laramie sophomore Allison Beeston said. “So, I’m very proud with that and we’re happy with the way we played even with the 3-1 loss.”
Central (8-3, 8-3) was able to fend off a lot of good looks from Laramie and overcame some adversity to play a solid 100 minutes.
“It’s a compliment to our back line and our goalkeeper, all four of them really held down the fort,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “There wasn’t a moment where I didn’t feel like we weren’t giving it everything we had, there were a couple games in the past where I felt like that was an issue, but not (Wednesday).”
CENTRAL 3, LARAMIE 1, OT
Halftime: Central 1-0
End of regulation: 1-1
Goals: Central, Gerig (unassisted), 27. Laramie, Cox (Sell), 47. Central, Mosely (Smith), 86. Central, Brenchley (penalty kick), 94.
Shots: Laramie 18, CC 12. Shots on goal: Laramie 14, CC 11. Saves: Laramie 8 (Bershinsky), CC 13 (Foster).
Corner kicks: Laramie 5, CC 4. Offsides: Laramie 0, CC 0. Fouls: Laramie 10, CC 8.