CHEYENNE – When Cheyenne Central lost its right fullback early in the season, the Indians needed to find a replacement.
Tristan Patterson was quick to volunteer.
The former right wing said he thought the move would more beneficial to the team. Although not the biggest adjustment, his mindset helped him quickly adapt.
“Honestly, it wasn’t too bad. I feel like playing in the midfield I was more defensively-minded anyway,” he said. “I was more concerned with getting scored on than scoring. When you’re young, coaches tell you defense wins games and offense sells tickets, and that’s always stuck with me.
“I really enjoy it. I felt like it was where I belonged the whole time, it just took a couple years to see that.”
Patterson will have one final game as a member of the back line today at the Wyoming Coaches Association all-star game in Gillette. The girls match kicks off at 10 a.m. at Thunder Basin High, followed by the boys contest.
Playing in a new position didn’t stymie Patterson’s consistency, however. It also didn’t alter his mentality, Central coach Tim Denisson said. Once Patterson became comfortable, everything seemed to click.
His consistency was hard to ignore.
“Tristan played in a position that taxed his abilities for an 80- or 100-minute match, and I think his sense of calm was the best throughout the whole lineup. He was probably the most consistent player in playing to his abilities and sustaining that,” the coach said. “When he volunteered to play in the back, he found a nice marriage with his physical and mental abilities.”
Early in the season, the only challenge Patterson faced came from understanding the different responsibilities he inherited with the new position. He wasn’t quite sure when to establish his ground and when to not. It ultimately led to him being unaware of when to exert energy when he needed to.
“In the first two or three games, I was just trying to defend everyone I possibly could,” Patterson said. “It wasn’t necessarily my conditioning, it was when I didn’t know when to commit to certain balls and certain challenges, but when I found out whose job is what, that made it a lot better.”
Despite a slow start and maybe a slow first step, there was still hardly a time where Patterson got beat. He silently established himself as a solid defender, earning Class 4A All-East Conference honors.
“The objectives of a defender is to deny penetration, destroy the attack, and develop a counterattack,” Denisson said. “And he was very, very quiet in his uncanny abilities to dispossess players one-on-one. He rarely was beaten. He didn’t have foot speed, and that was his only problem last year, and when a horse gets tired it can’t perform.”
Patterson was part of a back line that surrendered the fewest goals in the conference. He was a sigh of relief for Central goalie Jackson Cook. Before he attends the University of Wyoming to study finance – and eventually attend law school – he will have more game to take some pressure off of Cook.
“I think Jackson Cook greatly appreciated his presence,” Denisson said. “He was dependable, and when you’re dependable, your goalkeeper can worry about other issues he needs to tend to.”