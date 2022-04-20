LARAMIE — Laramie and Cheyenne Central played stout defenses although the run of play was all over the field, proving how evenly-matched the teams are against each other.
Although offensive pushes and scoring chances were plentiful with 15 shots for Central and 14 for Laramie, the Plainsmen notched the 2-0 East Conference win Tuesday night at Deti Stadium with two scores in the second overtime period.
“The best soccer we played was definitely in overtime when we started moving the ball a little bit quicker,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “I have to give Central credit as they really defended well and pressured us into mistakes we don’t normally make. It was a very even game, and then we stepped up in overtime to finish two great shots.”
With the scoreboard reading double-zero’s for the first 91 minutes, Laramie junior Gage Hepworth passed the ball to senior Christian Smith, who fired a 35-yard shot from left of the penalty box into the upper right corner of the netting for what proved to be the game winner.
Laramie sophomore Karson Busch added an unassisted insurance goal in the 97th minute after a corner kick wasn’t completely cleared by the Indian defense and the rebound went right to Busch.
The third-ranked Plainsmen (8-1 overall, 6-0 East) and Indians matched each other in just about every aspect of the game with the biggest flurry of action in the final 20 minutes of regulation as both teams tried gain the lead with the clock winding down.
Central (5-3, 4-2) had six shots on goal, all gathered in by Plainsman senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie in addition to cutting off a couple of corner kicks and crossing passes. Central senior keeper Jackson Cook faced eight shots on frame by Laramie, making six saves.
“It was well-represented, back-and-forth for the entire game,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “But too much time (allowed) on two balls in overtime. That’s the way this game should go – goals should count because they were meant to be and they fit in and impossible balls for our goalkeeper to get to.
“We kind of retreated and should’ve stepped on those, but compliments to the goal scorers. It’s tough to lose 2-0 on two moments in overtime.”
LARAMIE 2, CENTRAL 0, OT
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 0-0
Goals: C. Smith (Hepworth), 92; Bush (unassisted), 97
Shots: CC 15, LH 14. Shots on goal: CC 6, LH 8. Saves: CC 6 (Cook), LH 6 (Luckie)
Corner kicks: CC 2, LH 3. Offsides: CC 0, LH 4. Fouls: Central 13, Laramie 9. Yellow cards: CC (Patterson, 71; Ignatius, 83); LH (L. Smith, 71; Hoberg, 87)