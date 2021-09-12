Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell strides toward the finish line of the Liberty Bell Invitational cross-country meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Morrell placed second in Division 2 of the 5-kilometer event with a time of 18 minutes, 50.7 seconds.
Cheyenne East junior Mikaila Trujillo strides toward the finish line of the Liberty Bell Invitational cross-country meet Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Trujillo placed sixth in Division 2 of the 5-kilometer event with a time of 19 minutes, 50.0 seconds.
Cheyenne Central senior Kaya Pillivant strides toward the finish line of the Liberty Bell Invitational cross-country meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Pillivant placed fourth in Division 2 of the 5-kilometer event with a time of 19 minutes, 28.7 seconds.
Cheyenne East junior Jonathan Christensen strides for the finish line in the Liberty Bell Invitational cross-country meet Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Littleton, Colorado. Christensen was the top finisher for the Thunderbirds, placing 13th in Division 2 of the 5-kilometer event with a time of 17 minutes 10.0 seconds.
Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell, left, and senior Kaya Pillivant, center, compete in the Liberty Bell Invitational cross-country meet Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. The Lady Indians won the Division 2 team title at the meet.
Cheyenne East junior Jonathan Christensen competes in the Liberty Bell Invitational cross-country meet Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Littleton, Colorado. Christensen was the top finisher for the Thunderbirds, placing 13th in Division 2 of the 5-kilometer event with a time of 17 minutes 10.0 seconds.
CHEYENNE – Junior Sydney Morrell and senior Kaya Pillivant both placed in the top four to help the Cheyenne Central girls win the Division 2 championship at the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.
Morrell was second, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 50.7 seconds. Pillivant placed fourth in 19:28.7.
Freshman Rian Cordell-Reiner finished 13th (20:24.0) to help the Lady Indians finish with 64 team points. Silver Creek was second with 77 points.
Cheyenne East placed sixth led by Mikaila Trujillo’s sixth-place finish. The junior crossed the finish line in 19:50.0.
East’s boys also placed sixth in Division 2. Junior Jonathan Christensen led the way with a 13th-place effort (17:10.0).
Central’s boys were entered in the Sweepstakes A division, and placed eighth. Seniors Jacob and Jason Frentheway placed 22nd and 26th, respectively. Jacob finished in 15:57.8, while Jason crossed in 16:06.7.