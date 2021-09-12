CHEYENNE – Junior Sydney Morrell and senior Kaya Pillivant both placed in the top four to help the Cheyenne Central girls win the Division 2 championship at the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.

Morrell was second, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 50.7 seconds. Pillivant placed fourth in 19:28.7.

Freshman Rian Cordell-Reiner finished 13th (20:24.0) to help the Lady Indians finish with 64 team points. Silver Creek was second with 77 points.

Cheyenne East placed sixth led by Mikaila Trujillo’s sixth-place finish. The junior crossed the finish line in 19:50.0.

East’s boys also placed sixth in Division 2. Junior Jonathan Christensen led the way with a 13th-place effort (17:10.0).

Central’s boys were entered in the Sweepstakes A division, and placed eighth. Seniors Jacob and Jason Frentheway placed 22nd and 26th, respectively. Jacob finished in 15:57.8, while Jason crossed in 16:06.7.

