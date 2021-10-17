CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won both the girls and boys team titles at the Class 4A East Conference cross-country meet Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
The Indians boys finished with 22 team points, while runner-up Sheridan had 54. The Central girls had 24 points, while runner-up Cheyenne East finished with 58.
Central senior Jacob Frentheway won the boys race in 16 minutes, 23.54 seconds. Sophomore Bridge Brokaw placed third (16:50.41), junior Will Barrington took fourth (16:53.80) and senior Jason Frentheway captured fifth (16:55.58). Senior Tristan Knueppel and junior Toren Rohde also cracked the top 10, finishing ninth and 10th, respectively. Sophomore Trevor Schmidt rounded out Central’s entrants, finishing 12th.
The East boys had junior Jonathan Christensen place 13th (17:44.97). Cheyenne South was led by senior Jack Bechtel, who took 21st with a time of 18:21.73.
Lady Indians’ senior Kaya Pillivant won the meet in 19:07.62, while junior Sydney Morrell crossed the finish line second (19:46.32). Central also had sophomore Emma Hofmeister, freshman Rian Cordell-Reiner and junior Lauren Clark crack the top 10. Hofmeister was fifth (20:09.07), Cordell-Reiner took seventh (20:16.05) and Clark was ninth (20:21.29).
East junior Mikaila Trujillo took fourth (20:06.48), while sophomore Emma Smith placed eighth (20:17.42).
South’s top finisher was freshman Rachel Hedum, who took 34th in 24:32.13.