ROCK SPRINGS –Cheyenne Central lost at No. 1-ranked Rock Springs 42-18 on Friday.
Indians coach Mike Apodaca said his team could’ve been better.
“I thought we did some good things offensively, but we couldn’t stop them defensively. It is what it is. We weren’t ready to play,” he said.
Central junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett was the lone bright spot for the Indians, scoring all three of the team’s touchdowns and rushing for 176 yards.
He got the game’s first touchdown with 8 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter, leading the Indians down the field to end the drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. The Tigers responded with a touchdown on the next possession to take a 7-6 lead and never looked back.
The Tigers scored three more touchdowns in the first half to take a 28-6 lead into the break.
Bartlett rushed for his second touchdown of the game with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He ran 38 yards into the end zone to make it a 35-12 game in favor of the home team.
Just before the fourth quarter, Bartlett rushed for a 54-yard touchdown to make it a 42-18 game.
Rock Springs rushed for 345 yards. Dylan Coburn had 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
With the loss, the Indians fall to 1-7 on the season. They host the Laramie on Friday at 6 p.m.
Apodaca simply said the Indians need to “be better.”
Cheyenne East 40
Kelly Walsh 7
CHEYENNE – Senior Cade Pugh rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to help No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East to a 40-7 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Casper.
Pugh had touchdown runs of 1, 7, 9 and 13 yards.
Junior receiver Garet Schlabs caught five passes for 87 yards and touchdowns of 8 and 29 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Cam Hayes was 8 of 12 for 135 yards and two scores.
“We did a good job of coming out ready to play and controlling things from the opening whistle,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Our offensive line opened some really nice holes, and our defensive guys did a good job of rallying to the ball and gang tackling.”
East (7-1) hosts No. 1-ranked Rock Springs (7-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Newcastle 10
Burns 6
CHEYENNE – The Dogies overcame a 6-3 halftime deficit to win at Burns on Friday. A late turnover from the Broncs allowed Newcastle to prevail. With less than two minutes left, the Broncs had the ball at the Newcastle one-yard line with a first-and-goal. On second down, Burns fumbled and the Dogies recovered.
Slade Roberson scored on a 15-yard run during the third quarter to lift Newcastle to the win.
Burns’ score came on a 40-yard pass from Caden David to Cody Hape. The Broncs (2-5) visit Torrington next week for the final game of the regular season.
Pine Bluffs 63
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6
CHEYENNE — Pine Bluffs scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to a 63-6 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie on Friday.
Dalton Schaefer rushed for 94 yards and four touchdowns for the Hornets. Stu Lerwick passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns and Reed Thompson had 92 yards on four receptions.
Ty Sweeter and Tegun Hitner both had receiving scores and Sean Rhoads added one on the ground.
The Hornets host Moorcroft next week for the the final game of the regular season.