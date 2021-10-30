CHEYENNE — Sheridan took advantage of each of Cheyenne Central's miscues on Friday in Sheridan.
Four Central turnovers led to four Sheridan touchdowns as the Broncs secured a 48-14 win in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs. They will host Natrona County next Friday in the semifinals. Natrona defeated Thunder Basin 17-14 in overtime.
Carter McComb got the Broncs on the board early when he took the opening kickoff 98 yards for the score. The Broncs took advantage of a Central fumble and Colson Coon scored from 45 yards out just over four minutes later.
Brock Pederson drained his first of two field goals from 40 yards out with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter to put Central behind 14-3.
Sheridan built on its lead, scoring on the second play of the second quarter, this time on a McComb five-yard rush. The Broncs turned a Keagan Bartlett interception into six more points as McComb scored his third touchdown of the game with a 29-yard run. The touchdown came on a fourth-and-20 jet-sweep and the Broncs held a 28-6 at halftime after a 27-yard field goal from Pederson.
Coon and Dane Steel found the end zone for the Broncs in the third quarter before Central scored its lone touchdown of the game when Bartlett connected with Fisher Brown for an 18-yard score. The Indians converted the two-point conversion and trailed 41-14 before another Coon touchdown capped the scoring.