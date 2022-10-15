CHEYENNE – Keagan Bartlett, Mason Counter and Richard Prescott all scored two touchdowns to help Cheyenne Central to a 56-17 victory over Campbell County on Friday night in Gillette.
Bartlett rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Counter gained 58 yards and scored twice on 11 carries. Prescott had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had 77 receiving yards and a score.
Bartlett completed 15 of 21 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
The Indians (5-3) held a 28-10 halftime lead.
Marcus DeHoff intercepted a pass during the first quarter.
Central held Campbell County to minus-22 yards rushing.
Pine Bluffs 53 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6
CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs outscored Lingle-Fort Laramie 46-0 over the final three quarters to grab a 53-6 victory.
Hornets running back Dalton Shaefer rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Taylor Beeken added 129 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Abe Serrano, Stu Lerwick and James Langlois also had rushing touchdowns.
Lerwick completed 13 of 23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Collin Jessen
hauled in four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Fornstrom added 66 receiving yards and a touchdown. Beeken also had 7½ tackles (four solo). Lerwick and Felix Gregory both posted interceptions.