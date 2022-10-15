CHEYENNE – Keagan Bartlett, Mason Counter and Richard Prescott all scored two touchdowns to help Cheyenne Central to a 56-17 victory over Campbell County on Friday night in Gillette.

Bartlett rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Counter gained 58 yards and scored twice on 11 carries. Prescott had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had 77 receiving yards and a score.

