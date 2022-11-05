CHEYENNE – Senior running back Colson Coon rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns to help Sheridan to a 63-42 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Homer Scott Field.
Central (7-4) got 149 rushing yards from senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett. He also passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Counter rushed for 19 yards and three touchdowns.
Indians senior receiver Jackson Whitworth caught six passes for 112 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. Classmate Richard Prescott had 94 receiving yards, including a 42-yard touchdown. Prescott also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.
Pine Bluffs 35 Rocky Mtn. 32
CHEYENNE – Senior Dalton Schaefer rushed for 187 yards Friday afternoon. None was bigger than the one he gained on fourth-and-short to help Pine Bluffs run out the clock in a 35-32 victory over Rocky Mountain in the Class 1A nine-man semifinals.
Schaefer finished with three rushing touchdowns on the afternoon. He also nabbed a receiving touchdown.
The Hornets lost at home to Rocky Mountain in the 2021 nine-man semifinals. Their measure of revenge earned them a spot in the state championship game Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Pine Bluffs will face either Wind River or Shoshoni, who play this afternoon.
Hornets senior quarterback Stu Lerwick passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
James Langlois recorded 15½ tackles (six solo), while Ryan Fornstrom had 13½ tackles (five solo).