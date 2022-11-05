Keagan Bartlett

Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

Keagan Bartlett

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior running back Colson Coon rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns to help Sheridan to a 63-42 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Homer Scott Field.

Central (7-4) got 149 rushing yards from senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett. He also passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Counter rushed for 19 yards and three touchdowns.

