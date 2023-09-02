CHEYENNE – Senior Mason Counter rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to help Cheyenne Central to a 38-6 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Casper.
Senior quarterback Miles Porwoll rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 7 passes for 82 yards. Senior Chase Talich caught three of those throws for 62 yards. Talich also rushed for 69 yards on two carries.
James Pillivant, Nathan Brenchley and Bryson Filbin all snared interceptions for the Indians (1-1 overall). Tate Berry tallied 6½ tackles (four solo and one for loss). Marcus DeHoff had five unassisted tackles.
Sheridan 69 Cheyenne South 3
CHEYENNE – Dane Steel returned two punts for touchdowns and also caught a pass for a score to help No. 2-ranked Sheridan to a 69-3 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday night.
Steel returned punts 65 and 53 yards four touchdowns. He also hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass.
Ty Gilbertson returned an interception 36 yards for a score. He also had an 80-yard rushing touchdown.
The Broncs (2-0) gained 296 yards of total offense while holding South (0-2) to 77. Sheridan gained 214 yards on the ground.
South’s lone points came on a 32-yard field goal from Keelan Anderson.
Junior Trey Downham posted six tackles (four solo) for South. He also caught a pass for 33 yards. Daniel Perez also had six (one solo and one for loss), while Austin Weber tallied four tackles (three solo).
