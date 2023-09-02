CHEYENNE – Senior Mason Counter rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to help Cheyenne Central to a 38-6 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Casper.

Senior quarterback Miles Porwoll rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 7 passes for 82 yards. Senior Chase Talich caught three of those throws for 62 yards. Talich also rushed for 69 yards on two carries.


