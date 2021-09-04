CHEYENNE — A stop from Cheyenne East’s defense with 36 seconds helped propel it to a 14-13 win over Natrona County on Friday night in Casper.
Natrona’s Wyatt Powell ran in a one-yard score to cut the deficit to one and East jumped offsides on the ensuing extra point. With the penalty, the Mustangs (1-1) went for the two-point conversion and the late lead but Braxton Rosner stymied the attempt.
East (1-1) took the first lead of the game with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half when Gavin Goff found Garet Schlabs on a swing pass who took it 47 yards for the score. The Mustangs tied the game at 7-7 late in the third period with a seven-yard run from Powell on a 4th-and-5.
With 5:04 to play in the fourth, Ethan Brinkman capped an 83-yard East drive with a two-yard touchdown run and a 14-7 lead.
Goff finished with 229 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Schlabs grabbed five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Pafford caught five passes for 64 yards.
Kelly Walsh 21
Cheyenne Central 13
CHEYENNE – Kelly Walsh got a pair of fourth-quarter scores to grab a 21-13 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday in Casper.
Kelly Walsh (2-0) took the lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jordan Jackson late in the first quarter.
Central (0-2) tied the ballgame 7-7 when Keagan Bartlett found Jackson Whitworth for a 10-yard touchdown with just 4 seconds remaining in the first half. That drive was set up by a Richard Prescott interception.
The Trojans pulled ahead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Cameron Burkett early in the fourth quarter.
The Indians got a 4-yard scoring scamper from Bartlett with 7 minutes, 2 seconds remaining. The score remained 14-13 after Brock Pedersen’s extra point attempt hit the upright.
Devin Muir gave Kelly Walsh a cushion when he caught a 13-yard pass from Hunter Mogen with 1:24 remaining.
Central drove into Kelly Walsh territory, but its drive ended when a deep pass fell incomplete near the goal line.
Burkett had 25 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown before suffering a right knee injury during the Trojan’s game-sealing touchdown.
Sheridan 56
Cheyenne South 0
CHEYENNE – Dom Kaszas, Texas Tanner and Nahir Aguirre all scored two touchdowns to help No. 2-ranked Sheridan to a 56-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday.
Kaszas had a receiving touchdown and one on a punt return. Tanner and Aguirre both had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
South (0-2) hosts top-ranked Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Friday.