CHEYENNE – Kayden LaFramboise caught four touchdown passes and snared two interceptions to help Thunder Basin to a 42-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday night in Gillette.
LaFramboise finished with 131 receiving yards. Quarterback Alonso Aguilar passed for 224 yards.
Nic Black rushed for 110 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Kyle Papenfuss added a 25-yard scoring scamper with 2 minutes, 12 seconds to play.
“We had three trips in the red zone or close to the red zone and came away empty-handed,” first-year South coach Eli Moody told KRAE radio. “... There were too many missed tackles, hitting them in the backfield and having them spin off for 15 yards before someone else got to them.”
South’s Matt Rivera posted 13 tackles (12 solo) and an interception. Damien Pino also posted 13 tackles (11 solo). Michael Munoz also had a pick for the Bison, who host No. 1-ranked Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan 24 Chey. Central 21
CHEYENNE – Senior Colson Coon kicked a 22-yard field goal in the final seconds to give No. 1-ranked Sheridan a 24-21 win over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Homer Scott Field.
Coon had just missed a 41-yarder wide left but Central turned it over on the very next play, giving the reigning Class 4A state champions the ball back deep in Central territory.
No statistics or other information were made available to WyoSports on Friday night.