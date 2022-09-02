Nash Coleman

Nash Coleman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys and girls golf teams finished the opening day of the Outlaw Invitational holding narrow leads.

The boys finished the day with a combined team score of 313. They cling to a slim lead over Cheyenne East, who finished day one with a total team score of 315.

