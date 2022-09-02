PREP GOLF: Central boys and girls hold slim leads at Outlaw Invitational Sep 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nash Coleman Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys and girls golf teams finished the opening day of the Outlaw Invitational holding narrow leads.The boys finished the day with a combined team score of 313. They cling to a slim lead over Cheyenne East, who finished day one with a total team score of 315.Zack Wiltanger shot a 75 to lead Central in the first round. His score was second only to Nash Coleman of East, who shot a 74.The Cheyenne South boys team finished in ninth place to end day one, with a team score of 421.The Central girls posted a final score of 283. The Indians hold a narrow lead over Rock Springs, who finished the day with a final team score of 285.Barrett Georges led the way for Central on Thursday, shooting a first-round low of 81. Hanmi Park of Rock Springs finished just behind Georges, with a day one score of 86.Camary Salle (125) and Jecember Meade (153) posted the lowest scores for South and East, respectively. However, neither team posted a final team score for the first day of competition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Lead Score Sport Invitational Barrett Georges Golf Girl Cheyenne East Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Easton Gibbs embraces chance to be next great Wyoming LB UW opens season with blowout loss at Illinois Wyoming-Illinois statistics East dominates Campbell County in season opener Pokes’ passing woes continue in season-opening loss