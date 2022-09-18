Zack Wiltanger

Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

Zack Wiltanger

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys finished second by two strokes at the Class 4A state golf tournament Saturday in Rock Springs.

The Indians finished with a two-round total of 618 strokes. Jackson repeated as state champion (616).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus