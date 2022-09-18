PREP GOLF: Central boys second in Class 4A Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSportsZack Wiltanger Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys finished second by two strokes at the Class 4A state golf tournament Saturday in Rock Springs.The Indians finished with a two-round total of 618 strokes. Jackson repeated as state champion (616).Cheyenne East placed seventh (656).Central’s Zack Wiltanger finished in a tie for third at 148. Classmate Caden Cunningham was fifth (150).The Lady Indians were fifth (568). Kelly Walsh won the state title (473).Central was led by senior Barrett Georges, who fired a pair of 80s to place fifth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Indians Boys Golf Sport Cheyenne Central Class 4a Jackson Barrett Georges Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys get commitment from 3-star point guard Makaih Williams Brothers, former teammates on opposite sides of UW-Air Force matchup Cowboys take down Air Force in MW opener Christensen living out dream at Wyoming Pokes prepare for unique Air Force offense