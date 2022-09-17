Caden Cunningham

Caden Cunningham

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys shot a team score of 313 and sit three shots off the lead after the first day of the Class 4A state golf tournament.

Kelly Walsh leads the field at 310. Cheyenne East is tied for seventh at 340.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus