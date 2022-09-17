PREP GOLF: Central boys sit second at state Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caden Cunningham Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys shot a team score of 313 and sit three shots off the lead after the first day of the Class 4A state golf tournament.Kelly Walsh leads the field at 310. Cheyenne East is tied for seventh at 340.Central senior Caden Cunningham is in a five-way tie for sixth after shooting a 76 on Friday. Classmate Zack Wiltanger is tied for 11th at 77. Ryan Bradley and Joey Looby are both tied for 17th.Junior Tayten Zitek fired East’s best round of the day (81), which has him tied for 20th.Central’s girls are fourth. Senior Katie Cobb sits fifth with a 78, while classmate Barrett Georges is sixth after carding an 80.The tournament concludes today in Rock Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheyenne Central Tournament Golf Sport Boys Cheyenne East Tayten Zitek Katie Cobb Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys get commitment from 3-star point guard Makaih Williams Brothers, former teammates on opposite sides of UW-Air Force matchup Pokes prepare for unique Air Force offense Dom Kaszas impacted East's win in all three phases Christensen living out dream at Wyoming