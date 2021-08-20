Caden Cunningham
Caden Cunningham

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys golf team put three individuals in the top 10 en route to a runner-up finish at the Sheridan Invitational on Thursday.

Junior Caden Cunningham shot a pair of 83s to finish in a tie for seventh at 166. Teammates Alexander Miller and Zack Wiltanger both carded 167s and finished in a four-way tie for ninth.

The Indians finished with a team score of 674. Sheridan won the tournament at 646. Cheyenne East was sixth at 736, while Cheyenne South took ninth (800).

Sheridan also won the girls team title (489), while Central took fourth (581).

Central’s Barrett Georges finished in a tie for seventh at 177.

PREP TENNIS

East at South tennis postponed

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South tennis duals that were supposed to take place Thursday were postponed due to rain.

They will be played starting at 3 p.m. today at South.

From staff reports

