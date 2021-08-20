PREP GOLF: Central boys take second in Sheridan Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Caden Cunningham Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys golf team put three individuals in the top 10 en route to a runner-up finish at the Sheridan Invitational on Thursday.Junior Caden Cunningham shot a pair of 83s to finish in a tie for seventh at 166. Teammates Alexander Miller and Zack Wiltanger both carded 167s and finished in a four-way tie for ninth.The Indians finished with a team score of 674. Sheridan won the tournament at 646. Cheyenne East was sixth at 736, while Cheyenne South took ninth (800).Sheridan also won the girls team title (489), while Central took fourth (581).Central’s Barrett Georges finished in a tie for seventh at 177.PREP TENNISEast at South tennis postponedCHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South tennis duals that were supposed to take place Thursday were postponed due to rain.They will be played starting at 3 p.m. today at South.From staff reports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now UW’s Muma an inspiration for kids with diabetes East tennis program seeks new heights UW freshman Sargent impresses early in training camp UW reaps benefits, learns lessons from unusual season LCCC's Basich looks to build on freshman season Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists