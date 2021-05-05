CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys put three players in the top seven to win the Gering (Nebraska) Invitational on Tuesday.
The Indians finished with 318 strokes. Zack Wiltanger placed second in the individual race at 77, while Caden Jackson was third at 78. Ben Auer rounded out the top-10 finishes for Central, shooting an 80 to split seventh.
Cheyenne East was second in the team race (322). Eli Cole led the way for the Thunderbirds, splitting fourth at 79. Granston Webb split seventh at 80, while McCoy Bush split ninth with an 81.
BOYS GOLF
GERING INVITATIONAL
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 318; 2. Cheyenne East 322; 3. Alliance 327; 4. Mitchell 335; 5. Scottsbluff 349; 6. Chadron 378; 7. Sidney 379; 8. Gering 407.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Cyza, Alliance, 72; 2. Wiltanger, Central, 77; 3. Jackson, Central, 78; 4t. Timbers, Alliance; Peters, Mitchell, E. Cole, East, 79; 7t. Auer, Central; Webb, East, 80; 9t. Bush, East; Thyne, Mitchell, 81.
Other Central results: Cunningham 83; Miller 84.
Other East results: Weekly 82; Zitek 85.