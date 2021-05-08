CHEYENNE — Barrett Georges shot a 85 to lead the Cheyenne Central girls golf team to a team title Friday at the Rawlins Invite.
Reese Robinson carded a 95 and Katie Cobb shot a 98 to round out the top three for the Lady Indians. Cheyenne South’s Byrn Guille finished fourth with a 109.
Central shot 278 as a team.
Eli Cole finished second with a 3-over-par 75 as the Cheyenne East boys bested Central by one stroke 315-316. Ryan Weekly was third for the Thunderbirds (78) and Granston Webb tied for fourth with a 79.
Central’s Zack Wiltanger placed first with a 74 while Alexander Miller and Jayden Erickson tied for fourth (79).
PREP GOLF
RAWLINS INVITE
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 278, 2. Douglas 361, 3. Torrington 376, 4. Laramie 429.
Individual Results
1. Georges, Central, 85; 2. Robinson, Central, 95; 3. Cobb, Central, 98; 4. Guille, South, 109; 5. Eaton, Torrington, 111; 6. Rich Douglas, 112; 7. Spilski, Douglas 123; 8. Reed, Douglas, 126; 9. Orr, Torrington, 127; 10. Scott, Laramie, 137.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne East 315, 2. Cheyenne Central 316, 3. Torrington 378, 4. Wheatland 407, 5. Douglas 413, 6. Laramie 442.
Individual Results
Wiltanger, Central, 74; 2. Cole, East, 75; 3. Weekly, East, 78, t4. Miller, Central; Webb, East, Erickson, Central, 79; 7. Lissman, East, 83; t8. Cunningham, Central; Ziteck, East 84; 10. Gibson, Torrington, 86.
Other Central finishes: Collier, 92; Hibbler 96. Other East finishes: Trask, 94. Other South finishes: Fisher, 93; Wakamatsu, 112.