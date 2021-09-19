CHEYENNE — Barrett Georges shot a 12-over-par 84 during the second round of the Class 4A state golf tournament on Saturday to finish with a two-round score of 172 and finish seventh for the Cheyenne Central girls. The junior helped Central place third with a team score of 560.
Classmate Katie Cobb finished 12th after carding a 183. Lynette Robinson carded a 206.
Cheyenne East’s Kensie Sherard shot a 228. The East girls placed eighth with a team score of 704. Kelly Walsh’s Haily Kalus was first with a 162.
Alexander Miller was the top finisher for the Central boys with a second round score of 16-over-par 88 and two-round score of 167, which tied him for 10th place. Caden Cunningham carded a 169 and tied for 11th with East’s Nash Coleman. East’s Kael Lissman shot a 174. Sheridan’s Brock Owings was first with a 155.
The Central boys placed sixth with a score of 700. East was ninth (725).
PREP GOLF
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
AT JACKSON
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Sheridan 489, 2. Kelly Walsh 518, 3. Cheyenne Central 560, 4. Natrona County 563, 5. Thunder Basin 569, 6. Evanston 593, 7. Laramie 639, 8. Cheyenne East 704.
Individual Results
H. Kalus, Kelly Walsh, 162; 2. Gabi Wright, Sheridan, 163; 3. Spielman, Sheridan, 164; 4. Spiva, Natrona, 167; 5. Barstad, Thunder Basin, 168; 6. Gardner, Sheridan, 170; 7. Georges, Central, 172; 8. Jorgenson, Sheridan, 176; 9t. Griffin, Kelly Walsh; C. Kalus, Kelly Walsh, 178.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Jackson 665, 2. Kelly Walsh 669, Sheridan 670, 4. Thunder Basin 688, 5. Campbell County 695, 6. Cheyenne Central 700, 7. Laramie 713, 8. Rock Springs 724, 9. Cheyenne East 725.
Individual Results
1. Owings, Sheridan, 155; 2. Milllham, Jackson, 158; 3. McClaren, Laramie, 161; 4t. Young, Rock Springs; Warren, Kelly Walsh, 163; 6t. Dolezal, Evanston; Deacon, Kelly Walsh, 165; 8t. Fletcher, Rock Springs; Leupold, Campbell County, 166; 10t. Miller, Central; Morrison; Campbell County; Sanders, Sheridan; B. Williams, Thunder Basin; Wasson, Campbell County 167.