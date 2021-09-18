CHEYENNE – Juniors Katie Cobb and Barrett Georges both sit in the top 10 to help Cheyenne Central sit third in the team standings after the first round of the Class 4A state golf tournament.
Cobb is tied with Sheridan’s Katie Jorgenson for fourth after carding an 11-over-par 83 at the Snake River Sporting Club in Teton Village. Georges is in the three-way tie for eighth at 88.
Cobb had a pair of birdies to go with seven bogeys and three double bogeys. Georges posted one birdie, eight bogeys and four doubles.
The Lady Indians posted a team score of 271. Sheridan leads at 245, while Kelly Walsh is second (266). Cheyenne East is seventh (333).
Senior Kensie Sherard paced East with a 104 on Friday, which ties her for 27th.
The Central boys are fifth at 341. Kelly Walsh leads at 330, while Sheridan and Jackson are tied for second at 332. Campbell County sits fourth (335) and East is ninth (364).
Central senior Alexander Miller is sixth at 7-over 79. He had two birdies, five bogeys and a pair of double bogeys.
East freshman Nash Coleman is tied for 13th at 83. Central junior Caden Cunningham is one stroke behind and tied for 15th.
The tournament concludes today. The final round will be played at Shooting Star Golf Club in Jackson.
PREP GOLF
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
at Snake River Sporting Club – Teton Village
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Sheridan 245; 2. Kelly Walsh 266; 3. Cheyenne Central 271; 4. Natrona County 276; 5. Thunder Basin 289; 6. Laramie 300; 7. Cheyenne East 333.
Top 10 Individuals
1t. Wright, Sheridan; Spiva, Natrona, 80; 3. Spielman, Sheridan, 82; 4t. Cobb, Central; Jorgenson, Sheridan 83; 6. Kalus, Kelly Walsh 84; 7. Barstad, Thunder Basin, 85; 8t. Georges, Central; Griffin, Kelly Walsh; Laird, Sheridan, 88.
Other Central results: 21. Robinson 100; 33. Averill 110; 41. T. Tempel 133.
Cheyenne East results: 27. Sherard 104; 35. Palmer 114; 36. Hardy 115; 42. Van Pelt 147.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Kelly Walsh 330; 2t. Sheridan; Jackson 332; 4. Campbell County 335; 5. Cheyenne Central 341; 6t. Rock Springs 343; 8. Laramie 352; 9. Cheyenne East 364.
Top 10 Individuals
1. McClaren, Laramie, 74; 2. Young, Rock Springs, 75; 3t. Dolezal, Evanston; Owings, Sheridan; Deacon, Kelly Walsh, 76; 6t. Miller, Central; Millham, Jackson, 79; 8t. Morrison, Campbell County; Fletcher, Rock Springs, 80; 10t. Sanders, Thunder Basin; Williams, Thunder Basin, 81.
Other Central results: 15. Cunningham 84; 30. Wiltanger89; 30. Erickson 89; 34. Hibbler 90.
Cheyenne East results: 14. Coleman 83; 20. Lissman 86; 28. Ta. Zitek 88; 49. Courts 107; 50. Meyers 114.