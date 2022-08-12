PREP GOLF: Central leads Wheatland Invite team race Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Caden Cunningham Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Katie Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys golf teams both lead the team standings at the season-opening Wheatland Invitational.The Central girls fired a 270 to lead host Wheatland (276). The Indians boys finished two strokes ahead of Cheyenne East 319-321.Central senior Caden Cunningham shot a 74 to tie Cheyenne South senior Jaden Wakamatsu for the individual lead. Wakamatsu’s score is a school record for the Bison.East sophomore Daniel Meyer sits third at 76, while Central senior Zack Wiltanger is fourth (77).Central senior Katie Cobb stands first on the girls side, shooting an 82. Ava Taylor is third at 91, while Teagan Tempel shot a 97. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wheatland Sport Boy Daniel Meyer Golf Cheyenne East Jaden Wakamatsu Caden Cunningham Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Undefeated Wyoming wrestling alum Archie Colgan a rising star in MMA world Wyoming football media day sheds light on what lies ahead Idaho Falls fights off Cheyenne in regional title game Sixers will play for Northwest Regional title Bohl impressed with progress near midway point of training camp