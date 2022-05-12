PREP GOLF: Central’s Cobb, Miller win in Wheatland May 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Katie Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Alexander Miller Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s Katie Cobb and Alexander Miller both won individual titles Wednesday at the Wheatland Invitational.Central also won both team titles.Cobb shot a 12-over-par 84 to win the girls title by four strokes over teammate Barrett Georges. Central’s Lynetta Robinson placed third (98), while East’s Avery Van Pelt took sixth at 107.Miller carded a 1-under 71 to win the boys title, which was three strokes better than teammate Caden Cunningham.East’s Tayten Zitek (third) and Daniel Meyer (seventh) and Central’s Zack Wiltanger (fourth), Jayden Erickson (fourth) and Cole Hibbler (sixth) all placed in the top 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexander Miller Katie Cobb Title Sport Central Wheatland Cheyenne Invitational Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Johnson hired as South’s third AD Burns alum Romsa tabbed as next Broncs football coach Relaxed approach helps Pine Bluffs' Reed Thompson shine Sixers' Bailey Applegarth coming back from season-ending injury Cowley, Thomson, Warner sign with schools Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists