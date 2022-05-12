CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s Katie Cobb and Alexander Miller both won individual titles Wednesday at the Wheatland Invitational.

Central also won both team titles.

Cobb shot a 12-over-par 84 to win the girls title by four strokes over teammate Barrett Georges. Central’s Lynetta Robinson placed third (98), while East’s Avery Van Pelt took sixth at 107.

Miller carded a 1-under 71 to win the boys title, which was three strokes better than teammate Caden Cunningham.

East’s Tayten Zitek (third) and Daniel Meyer (seventh) and Central’s Zack Wiltanger (fourth), Jayden Erickson (fourth) and Cole Hibbler (sixth) all placed in the top 10.

