CHEYENNE -- Senior Barrett Georges led a contingent of five Cheyenne Central girls in the top 10 during the Outlaw Invitational on Friday in Rawlins.

Georges fired a two-round score of 160 to win individual honors and help the Lady Indians to a first-place finish. They bested second-place Rock Springs by 11 strokes.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus