PREP GOLF: Central takes Outlaw Invite titles Sep 3, 2022

CHEYENNE -- Senior Barrett Georges led a contingent of five Cheyenne Central girls in the top 10 during the Outlaw Invitational on Friday in Rawlins.

Georges fired a two-round score of 160 to win individual honors and help the Lady Indians to a first-place finish. They bested second-place Rock Springs by 11 strokes.

Junior Ava Taylor was third (189) and classmate Teagan Tempel placed eighth (206). Senior Mia Gerig took ninth (209) and sophomore Alaina Obermueller finished 10th (210).

Central's boys also won the team title (620), while Cheyenne East was second (623).

Senior Zack Wiltanger split second with East junior Tayten Zitek (151). Joey Looby took fifth (155), Calvin Halvorson sixth (156) and Ryan Bradley eighth (158).

East sophomore Nash Coleman won the individual crown at 149. Isaak Erickson split sixth (156).