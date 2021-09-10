PREP GOLF: Central's Cunningham leads 4A East qualifier Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Caden Cunningham Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Caden Cunningham shot an even-par 70 to lead the Class 4A East state qualifying tournament after the first round Thursday at Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne.Central leads the boys team race at 32-over 312, while Cheyenne East and Campbell County are tied for second at 41-over.Central's Zack Wiltanger is sixth at 10-over, while teammates Alexander Miller and Jayden Erickson are tied for seventh at 11-over.East has sophomore Tayten Zitek sitting third at 3-over. Freshman Nash Coleman is tied for fourth at 4-over.Sheridan's Samantha Spielman leads the girls field at 5-over 75. Central's Barrett Georges is third at 12-over, while teammate Katie Cobb is tied for sixth at 17-over.Sheridan leads the girls team standings at 34-over, while Central is third (61-over) and East is fourth (103-over).The tournament concludes today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caden Cunningham Cheyenne East Sport Golf Tournament Central Cheyenne Qualifier Tayten Zitek Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Late heroics lift Wyoming past Montana State Former coach sues LCCC for wrongful termination Pokes give packed house something to celebrate Central grad Joshua Creel earns spot on PGA Tour Sheridan's Coy Steel returns to Wyoming as a Bobcat Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists