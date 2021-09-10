Caden Cunningham
Caden Cunningham

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Caden Cunningham shot an even-par 70 to lead the Class 4A East state qualifying tournament after the first round Thursday at Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne.

Central leads the boys team race at 32-over 312, while Cheyenne East and Campbell County are tied for second at 41-over.

Central's Zack Wiltanger is sixth at 10-over, while teammates Alexander Miller and Jayden Erickson are tied for seventh at 11-over.

East has sophomore Tayten Zitek sitting third at 3-over. Freshman Nash Coleman is tied for fourth at 4-over.

Sheridan's Samantha Spielman leads the girls field at 5-over 75. Central's Barrett Georges is third at 12-over, while teammate Katie Cobb is tied for sixth at 17-over.

Sheridan leads the girls team standings at 34-over, while Central is third (61-over) and East is fourth (103-over).

The tournament concludes today.

