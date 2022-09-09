Nash Coleman

Nash Coleman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East sophomore Nash Coleman shot a 4-over-par 76 to take the lead at the Class 4A East Qualifier on Thursday at Kendrick Golf Course in Sheridan.

The Thunderbirds are first in the team standings at 331. Kael Lissman is tied for third at 81.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus