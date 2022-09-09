PREP GOLF: Coleman, East boys lead qualifier Sep 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nash Coleman Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East sophomore Nash Coleman shot a 4-over-par 76 to take the lead at the Class 4A East Qualifier on Thursday at Kendrick Golf Course in Sheridan.The Thunderbirds are first in the team standings at 331. Kael Lissman is tied for third at 81.Cheyenne Central is fourth at 352 thanks, in part, to senior Caden Cunningham's 83.Central's girls are in second (266). Senior Katie Cobb sits second after firing an 83, while classmate Barrett Georges is third (84).The tournament concludes today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Qualifier Nash Coleman Sport Golf Cheyenne East Cheyenne Central Katie Cobb Boys Golf Course Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys storm back to beat Tulsa in 2OT Peasley rebounds in Cowboys' win over Tulsa Pokes not looking past Northern Colorado Pokes in the Pros: 11 former UW standouts on NFL rosters Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT statistics