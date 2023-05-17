Caden Cunningham
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Caden Cunningham won a two-hole playoff to capture the Class 4A East Conference title Tuesday at Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.
Cunningham shot a 2-over-par 74 in the second round of the two-day tournament, and was tied with Sheridan’s Brock Owings at 6-over 150 after two rounds.
The Central boys won the team title at 652, edging out Sheridan (656).
Cheyenne East sophomore Nash Coleman split third place (160), while junior Tayten Zitek finished tied for eighth (162). Central’s Joey Looby split 10th (163).
Central senior Barrett Georges finished seventh on the girls side (170). She carded a hole-in-one on Hole No. 6 during the first round.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.