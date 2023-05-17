Caden Cunningham

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Caden Cunningham won a two-hole playoff to capture the Class 4A East Conference title Tuesday at Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.

Cunningham shot a 2-over-par 74 in the second round of the two-day tournament, and was tied with Sheridan’s Brock Owings at 6-over 150 after two rounds.


