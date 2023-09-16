Daniel Meyer
James Trask
Nash Coleman
Joey Looby
Cooper Rauzi
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys shot a team score of 319 to lead the Class 4A state tournament after the first round at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.
Jackson is second at 327, while Cheyenne Central is fifth (337).
East junior Daniel Meyer is third at 5-over-par 77. He carded six bogeys and one birdie. Senior James Trask and junior Nash Coleman are tied for seventh at 8-over 80.
Central junior Joey Looby is tied for seventh (80).
Natrona County lead the girls team standings (256). Central is seventh at 325.
East freshman Cooper Rauzi is tied for ninth in the girls field after shooting a 94 Friday.
The final round is today.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.