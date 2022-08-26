PREP GOLF: East boys lead in Gillette Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nash Coleman Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys hold a one-shot lead after the first day of the Gillette Invitational at Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette.The Thunderbirds needed 312 strokes to circle the course. Riverton is second at 313. Cheyenne Central is tied for fifth at 332, while Cheyenne South is 11th (433).Sophomore Nash Coleman is second in the individual standings at 2-under-par 70. Tayten Zitek is tied for eighth (78).Central senior Caden Cunningham is third at 1-under. Calvin Halvorson is 10th at 7-over.Sheridan leads the girls team standings at 244. Central is tied for third (269). South is eighth (415).Central senior Katie Cobb is fifth at 12-over 84. Classmate Barrett Georges is tied for sixth (13-over).The tournament wraps up today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boys Cheyenne South Golf Cheyenne Central Barrett Georges Cheyenne East Katie Cobb Nash Coleman Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Keys to success for Wyoming football in 2022 Keagan Bartlett ready to lead Indians after season of learning LCCC women's soccer adapts to new coach Cowboys turn focus to Illinois Predicting Wyoming’s starters for the season opener