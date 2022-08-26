Nash Coleman

Nash Coleman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys hold a one-shot lead after the first day of the Gillette Invitational at Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette.

The Thunderbirds needed 312 strokes to circle the course. Riverton is second at 313. Cheyenne Central is tied for fifth at 332, while Cheyenne South is 11th (433).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus